The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, says a lot of achievements have been recorded by the nation’s armed forces in tackling the security challenges confronting the country.

Magashi said this at the graduation lecture of the National Defense College Course 29 participants, titled, “Enhancing Digital Technology in the Oil and Gas Sector of Nigeria for National Development” on Monday, in Abuja.



He said that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had evolved policies aimed at leveraging on technologies in tackling developmental and security challenges.



The minister said that the efforts were evident in the lasting changes made in policy, environment, national security and governance.

He added that the diversification of the economy by fast-tracking industrialization, agriculture and agro-allied processing through technology was ongoing and commendable.



According to him, the government is also prioritising critical infrastructure focused on increasing investment in power, rail and roads.



“There is also the issue of oil and gas reforms through the application of new technology.



“Of course, it goes without saying that the government relied heavily on digital technology in its social investment programmes, especially during the period of the COVID 19 pandemic.



“There is no gainsaying to state that digital technology is the main cornerstone of Fourth Industrial Revolution.



“In the area of security, you will all agree with me that a lot of achievements have been recorded in tackling the challenges with the overall interest of government focused on enhancing security of lives and property of Nigerians,” he said.



The minister said that the government had continued to do its best to handle the pockets of security challenges as a result of terrorism, banditry, kidnappings, farmers/herders clashes and militancy.



He, therefore, solicited the support of all Nigerians and the nation’s friends globally to provide enduring peace in the society.



“Within the African continent, we are also aware of efforts of governments at improving their economies as well as providing safe and secure environments for their citizens.



“To ensure proper growth of the continent, there is no doubt of the need for collaborative effort for economic integration and a collective security.



“How these variables interact for positive effects has adequately been discussed by the distinguished lecturer and we are enlightened on the progressive steps being taken in this regard,” he said.



Magashi congratulated the participants of NDC Course 29 for the successful completion of the course.



He commended the college for the choice of the lecture, saying it was apt at a time when the entire world and indeed the African continent are going through Fourth Industrial Revolution, driven by digital technology.

