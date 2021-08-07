File: Scene of attacks and recovery of arm/ammunition by troops

The Kaduna State Government has commended the military and police high commands for the ongoing security operations against armed bandits across the state.

The government praised the doggedness and courage of officers and troops carrying out air and ground operations around the Kaduna/Niger/Katsina/Plateau and Zamfara boundaries.

KDSG has also requested the military and police high commands to expand the operations to newly identified hideouts.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by Shehu Usman Muhammad and Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner of Education and Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs respectively, issued to journalists on Friday.

According to the statement, ” as the security operations proceed, the Kaduna State Government has been advised to postpone the resumption of schools, previously scheduled for 9th August 2021, and to pause the continuation of infrastructure projects and construction in high-risk areas, while awaiting further assessments by the security agencies.”

“The Kaduna State Government has accepted the security advisory, and hereby directs total compliance by all schools, and agencies involved in delivering infrastructure projects in high-risk areas. New dates for school resumption will be announced based on security assessments”.

“While wishing the military and security agencies resounding success against the bandits, KDSG appeals for the understanding of all citizens for any inconvenience and urges all residents to be patient and to report any security issues to the security agencies.”

