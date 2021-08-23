Midnight fire razes 10 shops, destroys goods in Rivers

Some of the shops gutted by the fire (above and below).

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

A midnight fire has destroyed over 10 shops at T-junction area of Rumuagholu Town, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The fire, which sources said started around 2am, destroyed a line of lockup shops with property worth millions of naira.

It was gathered that the fire incident was due to an electrical fault in one of the shops.

A resident of the area, Shalom Paul, who was at the scene of the incident, narrated that the fire started when the electricity company restored power around 2:am, Monday.

Paul said: “The fire started immediately power was restored. So it is believed that it was as a result of an electrical fault in one of the shops.

“The fire started at midnight, so there was no way to get through to the shop owners to come and remove their property.

“We could not rescue anything. Even the fire service we called came, but before they got here the havoc has already been done.”

