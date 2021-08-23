By Steve Oko

Late Lady Adanma Okpara

Lady Adanma Okpara, wife of the Premier of the defunct Eastern Region, Dr Michael Iheonukara Okpara is dead.

She reportedly died in the early hours of Sunday, August 22, 2021.

The late Lady Okpara will be 97 in December 2021.

According to a village source, the late Adanma Okpara died after a protracted illness.

The nonagenarian has been sick for some years before finally succumbing to death in an undisclosed hospital.

Attempts for formal confirmation of the demise of the late Lady Okpara were however unsuccessful as her second son, Chief Uzodinma Okpara did not pick calls put across to him.

Meanwhile, since the demise of her husband, Dr Michael Okpara in December 1984, the nonagenarian has lived a quiet life and is rarely seen in public.

She was a strong pillar behind her husband during the political days of the 1950s and 1960s as Michael Okpara ruled the then Eastern Region with dedication and commitment to people’s welfare, centered on massive industrialisation of the then Eastern Nigeria with agriculture as its centerpiece.

Her late husband, Dr Okpara was reputed for his selfless but legendary leadership which was responsible for the agricultural and infrastructural transformation ever recorded in the Old Eastern region comprising of the present South East, South-South states minus Edo state.

Vanguard News Nigeria