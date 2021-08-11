By Sam Eyoboka

THE concerted plan to eradicate street boys, girls, joblessness and poverty by the wife of General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) worldwide, Pastor Folashade Olukoya, has started yielding positive results, as one of the skills acquisition centres, Dorcas Empowerment School, hosted by MFM Southwest Region 9, Mowe Regional Headquarters, Ogun State, on Sunday, 8 August, 2021, graduated 87 students within two years.

Similarly, the MFM International Headquarters Annex, Praise, Power and Prayer Cathedral, Wuye, Abuja, under the leadership of Senior Regional Overseer, Pastor Olumide Oni, in July, graduated 21 students from the following departments: fashion (14); shoe making (4) and ICT (3).

The graduates went home with tools of work, including sewing machines, shoes making machines, among other tools of work.

The Mowe Regional Overseer, Pastor Olumayowa Richards, who stood in for the General Overseer, Dr Daniel Kayode Olukoya, handed out the empowerment packages to the outstanding graduates, with some words of prophecies: “These machines shall be weapons in your hands to disgrace poverty. They shall be instruments of wealth creation for your immediate families and generation, even to bring the glory of God to your environment, through your good handwork.

“On behalf of our father in the Lord and mother in the Lord, the General Overseer and his wife, we release these machines to you, for the advertisement of the goodness of the Lord God of Elijah, through the works of your hands, in Jesus mighty name.”

Pastor Olumayowa reiterated the covenant backing up the Ministry to provide an adequate platform for members of MFM to be the richest and best in their respective environments.

Encouraging the beneficiaries to put their skills to adequate use and build successful businesses that would make them become wealth creators and employers of labour, the Regional Overseer announced the plan to enroll exceptional graduates in further trainings for government trade tests and the City and Guilds programme, for more entrepreneurial skill acquisition and international certification for those who clamour to export their skills.

The school, which started in 2019 in Mowe Regional Headquarters, held the first graduation with 60 students, in four sections of shoe making, tailoring, bag making and catering.

The joy of the graduates knew no bound as they went home with sewing machines, food processors and other items. One of the first set of graduates donated a designer machine as mark of thanksgiving for the gains he has made since his graduation.

Some of the graduates are non-members of MFM, while many others came from sister regions in that axis. The school has been a veritable platform for evangelism.

The region has also started quarterly prayer meetings and lectures in the spiritual nature and dynamics of business, as well as Small and Medium Enterprises management strategies.

It is recalled that Dr Olukoya and his wife, Pastor Folasade Olukoya, set up the skills acquisition and empowerment centres, in apparent bid to make members self-reliant and employers of labour and win them to the kingdom.

