Even Lionel Messi seemed wowed by the power of Paris Saint-Germain’s new strikeforce, as he described the prospect of combining with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé as “madness”.

In scenes very different to his tearful adieu to Barcelona three days earlier, the Argentinian was unveiled by his new club at a press conference at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday while a large and giddy crowd gathered outside to sing hymns of praise.

“The reception from the people of Paris has been amazing, I will try to live up to your expectations,” said Messi, who felt “incredible happiness” at joining a team that he believes can help him win his fifth Champions League and his first since 2015.

Asked, in particular, about playing with Neymar and Mbappé, he replied: “It’s madness to be able to work with such great players on a daily basis,” adding that his admiration was not confined to those new teammates, since Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi and Gianluigi Donnarumma have also joined this summer.

“PSG have made spectacular signings on top of the players that were already here,” Messi said. “I’m eager to get playing and I’m going to be doing it alongside some of the best players in the world. It’s going to be a marvelous experience every day. I hope I can continue to win titles. I have the same hunger as when I was younger.”

He said he was not sure when he would be ready to play, explaining: “I have been inactive for the last month so I basically have to do a pre-season by myself.”

PSG’s president, Nasser al-Khelaifi, said that Messi’s arrival should help convince Mbappé to pledge his future to the club. The Frenchman has resisted attempts to secure him to a new contract, with his deal expiring next year. Khelaifi said he expected Mbappé to stay because “now he has no excuse to do anything else”.

