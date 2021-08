Lionel Messi has left Barcelona. That’s no news.

An official announcement is still to come, but MARCA are able to report that Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain, PSG, have reached an agreement for the Argentine to make the switch to the Parc des Princes.

Below are some iconic moments Messi created in Barca’s jersey.

Messi’s first outing was a friendly against Jose Mourinho’s Porto in November 2003.

Messi’s first goal for Barca came against Albacete on May 1, 2005, aged 17.

The nativity of the ‘false nine’ on May 2009 Clasico: playing from the area between the halfway line and Real’s box, Messi ran circles round Xabi, Sergio Ramos and co in a 6-2 win on enemy territory.

‘La Pulga’ (the atomic flea) showed he understood Physics when he rose to meet (not hit) Xavi’s cross in the 2009 Champions League final. Seven months later he won the first of a record six Ballon d’Ors.

Champions League semi-final defeat to Chelsea; John Terry sent off and Barca 2-1 up; they were awarded a penalty; but Messi hit the bar; Chelsea clung on to draw 2-2 and reach the final instead.

It was 2015 Champions League semi-final first leg against Bayern Munich and Guardiola, now Bayern’s coach, had warned “There is no way to stop him. He is too good.” So when he made a mockery of defender Jerome Boateng and calmly chipping Manuel Neuer…

Source: MailOnline

