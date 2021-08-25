Message of faith's the only evergreen, says gospel singer, Tomi Favored; tours Africa

Tomi Favored

A Nigerian-American singer, Tomi Favored Alesh, popularly known as ‘Tomi Favored’ has shared her tour experiences, noting that the gospel of faith is the only evergreen music.

She described her three-week long tour across Nigeria and Ghana as a wonderful journey and an opportunity to share blessings with people from different walks of life.

“I’ve been to Nigeria before but it was my first time in Ghana and I can honestly say the reception was wonderful,” she enthused.

The talented artiste revealed that her decision to choose gospel music is because she knows that she will always have lyrics for the genre of music.

She said: “Jesus, God, the message of faith is the only thing that is evergreen as far as I’m concerned and the one that transcends culture and other norms.

“It has depth, it’s what keeps me grounded and if I truly believe Jesus is God and He is the one who saves, which I do, then that is the most important message I will ever share.

“I am usually inspired by things around me; any situations I go through either Joy, pain, fear, doubt, love, anything… they are all things I take to God and deal with or pray about.

“So they all inspire words and lyrics from me which I in turn make into music by God’s grace,” she said.

Also speaking on her projections for the last quarter of the year, Tomi Favored said she is working on several collaborations with a few different artists and producers which will be releasing over time.

“I am working with people like the wonderful Prospa Ochimana from Nigeria, Firebrand Worshiper Pastor Elijah Oyelade and great producer and worshiper Eli-J.

“Also from Nigeria, powerful revival worshiper Folabi Nuel, prolific African American Michael Stuckey, Suanesha, a beautiful and anointed Canadian artiste, The Royal Citizens (TRC) a vibrant group of artistes from Canada, my amazing husband and saxophonist, Seyi Alesh here in Houston, among others.

“I’m working also on releasing Audio Bible content. It is essentially me reading through the Bible from beginning to end.

“The targeted audience is anyone who enjoys listening to the Bible or audiobooks and I plan on releasing it one book of the Bible at a time on audio listening platforms like I do my songs between October and December.

“I would love to be the first Nigerian woman to read through the Bible and represent Naija. I am also trying to finish and potentially release my third book.

“It is another collection of writings like my first book Jesus In My Thoughts. My second book was a short book titled Living To Die, which talks about death after I lost both my parents in 2018,” she noted.

She, however, hints that she still have ministry events planned around the U.S and Canada for which she will also be travelling for before the year ends.

