Merian Odesho is the Founder and Formulator of Bounce Curl. Taking a place in the market, Bounce Curl launch their first product, Bounce Curl Light Hold Gel. Two years later, a line of shampoos and conditioners were released, with the unique features that they are designed for specific hair types.

Merian Odesho’s experience with using natural ingredients began in childhood. Her grandmother has been Merian’s inspiration for Bounce Curl and had played an important role in developing Merian’s haircare routines. Experimenting with natural ingredients, she would mix up special formulas and she always used black seed oil. Merian has fond memories of going to her backyard, scraping aloe vera out of the plant, boiling flax seeds and using them as hair gels.

The story started with the fact that she had curly hair all her life and struggled for many years trying to figure out how to properly style her curls. The list of products she tried to groom her hair is endless. Her parents taught her from a young age to take great care of her hair as she always had long, shiny, and strong hair. It would be hard to believe, but the reason behind her hair was the use of only homemade, natural ingredients on her hair. She exposes that Nigella Sativa (black seed oil) is one of the secret middle eastern oils and it has been used by Merian and her family for many years. She says “I have fond memories of going to my backyard, scraping aloe vera out of the plant, boiling flax seeds and using them as hair gels. I love mixology!”

Having proper knowledge of the qualities and requirements of different hair, they have even launched different types of shampoos with variations created specifically for all possible hair types. Since the release of the Bounce Curl shampoos and conditioners in 2017, even more, styling products have been added to the Bounce Curl family with more products to come. Bounce Curl is a business committed to creating hair products for wavy, curly & coily hair individuals. Merian carefully select ingredients that can style, moisturize, and hold beautiful curls!

