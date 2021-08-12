By Arogbonlo Israel

Nigeria is blessed with intellectuals and geniuses who have distinguished themselves in their several fields of study over the years.

These Nigerians have not only put the country on the map and in the eye of the global community with their amazing talents but also contributed towards the growth and development of Nigeria at large.

One of such geniuses is a young Nigerian lady identified as Zainab Sulaiman.

Zainab Sulaiman recently bagged 2-Star Doctor of Science (DSc) award in Child Developmental Science. She is the first Nigerian young woman to be conferred the award by Human Rights Education Federation.

It will interest you to know that Sulaiman received the award alongside Bayelsa State First Lady, Dr. Gloria Ebibomo Diri, Taraba State First Lady, Dr. Anna Mbasughun Darius Ishaku, and Gombe State First Lady, Dr.Asma’u Inuwa Yahaya.

What is child development?

Child development is a process that covers the whole period from conception to an individual becoming a fully functioning adult. It’s a journey from total dependence to full independence.

Photo: Dr. Sulaiman recieving the DSc award

Child development incorporates, physical growth as well as intellectual, language, emotional and social development. Whilst these aspects are often considered separately, in reality each influences all of the others.

Prior to the child development care, Sulaiman has been able to address some specific aspects of children’s needs, focusing on children with special health needs, working to provide comprehensive health care for children, including therapeutic and rehabilitative services, management and treatment for the trauma of abuse.

The author has a genuine interest in the well-being of children and she’s committed much of her time to the cause through her unflinching communication skills and knowledge. This has earned her the life patron of Hope for African Children Initiative Forum, HACITIF, an organisation set up to cater for the awareness and reducing stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS, as well as extend the life of the parent – child relationship.

She has also mapped out different mass – friendly policies that the government can work on, especially for early childhood development, as well focus on what is best for young children in their critical years.

Who is Zainab Sulaiman?

Zainab Sulaiman popularly called ‘Dr. Sulaiman’ is a Kogi-born medical doctor with wealth of experience in child development care.

The 29-year-old lady who was born to a family of seven has taken off her career at the Kaduna State University and later proceeded to Crimea State University, Russia. Graduated from Uzhgorod National University Ukraine in 2019.

The poet also earned Diploma in Cosmetology, Fashion designing and Reflexology.

Dr. Sulaiman is currently the Vice President of Human Rights Watch and Youths Empowerment foundation. She’s also an ambassador to International Human Rights Protection Services (IHRPS) in Nigeria, with headquarters in Florida, United States.

Photo: Dr. Sulaiman (2nd left) and other awardees

She has vehemently lent her voice for struggles to curtail violations of human rights, especially by officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), particularly those that involve torture, extra – judicial killings, extortion and other forms of abuses.

To her, the protection of the rights of Nigerians is supposed to be a major concern and objective of the people in government.

Her unwavering love towards childcare and women empowerment in the society is fascinating. She has many journals to her credit.

Through her community-based medical outreach, she has championed many causes in the reproductive health sphere including education about birth control, pregnancy, infections, medications and treatments. Providing pregnancy options and has carried out HIV/AIDS screenings and counseling.

Indeed, Zainab Sulaiman is an inspiration for young Nigerians with determination and passion to maximise success amid all odds.

Vanguard News Nigeria