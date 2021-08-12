When you think of a music producer with a knack for producing excellent tunes, you cannot but ignore Adeyemi Olanrewaju better known as Larrylanes.

LarryLanes who produced Bella Shmurda’s groovy tune ‘Rush,’ is perhaps one of the fast rising beat-makers in Nigeria at the moment.

Asked about his voyage into music, the Crystal Music School trained musician said he has always had a passion for music right from his childhood days.

“I would say my entry into music production was by destiny. With dedication and hard work, I have been able to get this far. I know there are so many heights to attain. I have always had passion for music right from my childhood days”, he said.

Speaking further, Larrylanes who is also called ‘Enta’ stated that he started playing drums at the age of six.

“I started playing drums amongst my friends at the age of six.I also started playing keyboard at the age of eight. I was taught by a close family friend who also happens to be a chorister. That was how my passion for music production was ignited”.

In 2019, he finally decided to empower himself by attending a music school, which gave him the requisite knowledge he needs to blossom in the music industry.

“It was at Crystal Music School, I learnt the rudiments of music and was introduced to different musical instruments. This knowledge gave me an edge in the industry as I have a deep understanding of music”.

On his plans for the future, the suave entertainer stated that he wants to make a name for himself.

“My vision is to be a household name and make a huge impact in the music industry through the instrumentality of my music productions. The sky is just a starting point”.