.

The Mathematical Association of Nigeria (MAN) has organized a conference with a view to proffering solutions to the current security challenges bedevilling the country via mathematical models.

Prof. Mamman Musa, the President of the association disclosed this at the opening of their 57th Annual Conference, in Kano on Tuesday.

Reports have it that the theme of the conference is “Securing Nigeria: A Mathematical Perspective”.

“Security issues are no more analogue, they are mathematical and digital.

“So, if we can harness the intelligence of these individuals, who acquired skills in mathematical applications certainly, security challenges will be minimized to the barest minimum.

“In fact, if you look at the various aspects of insecurity, not just the physical, the mental aspect of it that is associated with causes, relates to mathematical applications.

“Some of you may not know because we are a handicapped in advanced mathematics.

“If we look at what is called artificial intelligence, we can manipulate human behaviour.

“So, these are some of the things the conference is going to address,” he said.

Musa said that over 80 papers would be presented at the conference.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, Prof. Sagir Adamu-Abbas, thanked the association for giving the university chance to host the conference.

The VC, who was also a fellow of the association, said that mathematics is a simple subject.

He spoke at length on the importance of mathematics as a subject, which is required in every profession.

In a keynote address, Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau, a former governor of Kano State, said that “mathematics was the most important technique in crime detection”.

Shekarau was represented by Alhaji Umar Musa, the Director-General, Shekarau Organization.

“Today, mathematics lies behind expert conclusions on hundreds of forensic matters, from fingerprints to DNA.

“Mathematics is playing such an increasing role in crime scene investigation, and in helping forensic scientists work out a range of problems.

“Including the trajectories of bullets, fingerprints recognition and the speed of moving vehicles,” he said.

According to him, mathematics also play a vital role in military operations and cybercrime.

“Nation’s advancement in the production of warfare equipment depends solely on the level it has reached in science and technology.

“And interestingly, Mathematics is the language of science and technology, therefore, mathematics is necessary for addressing all security challenges.

“Mathematics is a powerful tool and if used correctly, will contribute immensely in tackling security challenges in Nigeria,” Shekarau said.

Vanguard News Nigeria