Matchday 2: Nkejika's Abuja Rovers FC tops Vanguard's FPL

By Temisan Amoye

Bobbipetrus Nkejika’s Abuja Rovers FC topped the Vanguard FPL after Matchday 2 with 89 points, closely followed by Farouk Hassan’s Rukafo FC who also finished with 89 points.

Michael Odetayo’s O’maikel FC completed the top three, rounding up Matchday 2 with 87 points.

Abuja Rovers FC and Rukafo FC had Liverpool’s duo of Trent-Alexander Arnold (12 points), Kostas Tsimikas (11 points) and West Ham’s Michail Antonio (16 points) to thank for the high points haul. The trio were on form to help their clubs record comfortable wins in the English Premier League.

Liverpool fullbacks Alexander-Arnold and Tsimikas both produced assists and kept a clean sheet in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Burnley, while Antonio played a starring role in the 4-1 mauling of Leicester, scoring a second-half brace to give the Hammers their second win in two games.

West Ham forward played Michail Antonio was the constant in the top 3 players.

Genius Omenukwa’s Genius1e, Badmus Bxfate’s More FC and Toyosi Afolayan’s Phenomenal FC rounded up the bottom three, amassing 31, 29 and 29 points respectively.

Star FPL Performers

Goalkeeper

Hugo Lloris, Wolves vs Tottenham, (Clean sheet) 11 points

Defenders

Reece James, Chelsea vs Arsenal, (1 goal, 1 assist and clean sheet) 18 points

Tyrone Mings, Aston Villa vs Newcastle, 15 points ( 1 assist, clean sheet)

Aymeric Laporte, Man City vs Norwich City, 14 points (I goal, clean sheet)

Shane Duffy, Brighton vs Watford, 14 points ( I goal, clean sheet)

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool vs Burnley, (1 assist, clean sheet) 12 points

Kostas Tsimikas, Liverpool vs Burnley, 11 points (1 assist, clean sheet)

Midfielders

Said Benrehma, West Ham vs Leicester, City 12 points ( 1 goal, 1 assist)

Forwards

Michail Antonio, West Ham vs Leicester City, 16 points ( 2 goals, 1 assist)

Gabriel Jesus, Man City vs Norwich City, 11 points ( 2 assists)

To join the Vanguard FPL, go to www.fantasy.premierleague.com and insert the following codes:

Classic League: ooggvt

