By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The mass defection of members of the All Progressive Congress, APC, and those of other political parties in Benue state continued at the weekend when hundreds of them in Ushongo Local Government Area, LGA, of the state again decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The defectors who abandoned their parties less than two weeks after a similar occurrence in Agatu and Kwande LGAs were received by Governor Samuel Ortom assisted by Senator Gabriel Suswam representing Benue North East senatorial district.

Led by Dr. Akoso Aganyi, they cited the unending armed herdsmen attacks in the state, worsening insecurity and skyrocketing prices of goods and services as well as increasing poverty in the country under the APC led federal government as some of the reasons for dumping the party.

Receiving the defectors Governor Ortom pointed out that with all the attacks and killings by armed herdsmen that the state had witnessed without genuine efforts by the federal government to tackle the challenge and also intervene in IDPs situation in the state, any Benue person still in the APC should re-examine him or herself.

He said the APC administration had failed Nigerians and there was no reason for any Benue son or daughter to remain in the party, stressing that the people of Ushongo had fared better under the PDP-led administration in the past.

While assuring that PDP would provide equal opportunities for the new entrants, the Governor stated that they had the rights to contest for any elective position in the party.

Senator Suswam in a remark, said he and Governor Ortom were building a foundation for the youth to leverage on to provide people oriented leadership saying that the people of Usbongo had no reason to be in APC as the benefits they enjoyed while in PDP were too numerous.

State Chairman of the PDP, Sir John Ngbede attributed the massive defections into the PDP to the enabling environment provided by Governor Ortom, even as he assured them of equal opportunities in the party.

Earlier the Governor and his predecessor as well as the lawmaker representing the federal constituency, Mr. Bob Tyough were presented certificates of commendation and decorated in Tiv attire by the Ushongo Traditional Council for their efforts to ensure the restoration of the suppressed Mata and Mbagwa State Constituencies.

Vanguard News Nigeria