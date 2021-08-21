…Says a fine officer and gentleman has fallen

By Henry Umoru

FORMER President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has said that with the death of General Adetunji Idowu Olurin, he has lost a colleague and course mate.

Mark who expressed deep sorrow over the death of General Olurin, said, “ I have lost a brother and Comrade in arms”.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by his Media Adviser, Paul Mumeh, Senator Mark stressed that General Olurin was a dependable, reliable and extra ordinary officer who distinguished himself meritoriously in the service to man and country.

The former Senate helmsman ( David Mark) and General Olurin were members (course mates) of the 3rd Regular Course of the Nigeria Defence Academy ( NDA) between 1967 & 1970.

Reacting to the demise of General Olurin, Senator Mark who lamented that a fine officer and a gentleman has fallen, described General Olurin as one of the best and fertile minds produced by the Nigerian Army, saying “in all the commands and formations he served including Field Commander, Economic Community of West African Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) Peace Keeping Force in Liberia between 1992 and 1993 and other foreign services , Olurin left a legacy of excellence .

“ He was patriotic Officer who believed in the sanctity of peace and unity of the country. He craved for an egalitarian society where justice , equity and fairness is the norm .

“I was looking forward to our ( NDA Course 3 Alumni Association) Annual General Meeting (AGM) billed for Ado Ekiti , Ekiti state next month ( September) only to be confronted with the news of his death. His departure at this time is sad and painful “.

Senator Mark prayed that God in His infinite mercies grants him eternal rest and the immediate family the fortitude to bear the loss.

