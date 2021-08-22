.

By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

Many persons are feared dead, with one person injured following an attack by unidentified persons in Ungwan Dooh (Mado) village of Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna State.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said in a statement on Sunday.

He said the attack was reported to the Kaduna State Government by troops of Operation Safe Haven, who responded to distress calls and mobilized to the area.

According to him, the assailants fled on sighting the troops. Nine corpses have been recovered so far following a search of the village. The deceased were identified as:

Moses Dangana, Mary Dangana, Jummai Dangana, Jerry James, Happy James, Endurance Stephen, Comfort Emmanuel, Jummai Tanko and Mary Clement.

“One resident, Magdalene Dangoma, sustained gunshot injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital. Two houses were razed in the attack. “

“The troops of Operation Safe Haven also rescued 12 persons who were fleeing from the attackers. Those rescued were:

Patrick Chandon, Joseph Agbon, Polymer Joseph, Amos Francis, Keziah Amos, Linda Jonathan, Asabe Jonathan, Jonathan James, Lamin Yohanna, Titi Emmanuel, Patricia Michael and Jetral Bala.

Troops are still carrying out search and rescue operations and will make public the exact number of casualties.

Acting Governor Dr Hadiza Balarabe received the reports with sadness and condemned the recent spate of devastating attacks in the area. She prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and sent condolences to their families. The Acting Governor wished the injured resident a quick recovery and urged security agencies to sustain diligent investigations into the attack.

Troops are working in the area and the public will be updated on further developments.

Vanguard News Nigeria