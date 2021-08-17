By James Ogunnaike

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed shock over the death of a former Deputy Senate President, Senator (Dr.) Ibrahim Mantu, declaring that he served his country meritoriously.

In a condolence letter to Mantu’s son, Musa Ibrahim Mantu on behalf of the family onTuesday, Obasanjo stated that the late lawmaker accorded his administration’s reform agenda between 1999 and 2007 his valued, unequivocal support.

The former President in the letter made available to newsmen by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, also recalled Mantu’s role to terminate move to change government in Sao Time and Principe in 2003.

“Senator Mantu served his country meritoriously, most notably as a lawmaker representing Plateau Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from 1999-2007”.

“I must acknowledge the positive leadership and stabilising role he had used his exalted position to play in the affairs of our nation as the Deputy President of the Senate during my tenure as the President of Nigeria. He accorded my administration’s reform agenda his valued, unequivocal support”.

“I must also appreciate the way he saw me until his death. This he always expressed mostly in his writings to me and interactions with me: “great teacher, a father, a brother, an exemplary leader, a role model, a very good friend and someone in whom I totally believe in”, with strong affirmation of the positive impact my life and his association with me over the years have had upon him and his perspective on life. And in return, I presented myself to him as a confidant and someone he could rely absolutely upon to do the best for Nigeria and Nigerians and to work tirelessly to make Nigeria great both in and outside of public office. His unfortunate passing is rather a sad moment for me”.

“He used his God-given position to properly ground the democratic process and engender the stability, peace, growth and development of our fatherland, Nigeria, at the time. He operated and conducted himself with courage, conviction, consistency and the fear of God.”

“It is also on record that Senator Mantu was part of my delegation that championed the termination of the unpalatable and criminal adventure of some over-ambitious elements in Sao Tome & Principe on July 16, 2003 with all efforts deployed to restore the country to democratic governance based on the principles of accountability, transparency, respect for human rights and the rule of law. His was a life of great purpose, true service, and solid accomplishments.”

The former President emphasised that “no doubt, your late father will be sorely missed by those who knew him, particularly his colleagues in the Senate and surely by his State and his friends. Thus, as you mourn his demise, I would urge that you take consolation in knowing that he lived a fulfilled life and left behind a good name that you should all be proud of.”