By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Saheed Olabomi, 30, who was shot by a mobile policeman, has died after three days in coma at the UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

Saheed was shot by a policeman last Tuesday while shooting sporadically into the air after arresting a tipper driver, who was accused of causing traffic along Old Oba Road in the state capital.

According to the deceased’s elder brother, Olabomi Mojeed, Saheed died around 8:15 pm on Thursday in Osogbo.

He added that the deceased’s mother had been hospitalised as a result of trauma over her son’s death.

Mojeed said: “He died around 8:15p.m. (last Thursday). When Saheed’s mother heard about his demise her health deteriorated and she was taken to hospital.

“The family is sad over the matter. The wife of Saheed and relatives have been crying. The family is aggrieved with the police.

“We don’t want to see any police officer here. Saheed has a wife and two children. He was also the one taking care of his mother.

“The family is yet to make any statement over my brother’s death. The Aragbiji of Iragbiji land is involved in the matter because we are of the same family.

“The family is having a meeting with the monarch now,” he told Vanguard in Osogbo.

