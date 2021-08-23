By Temisan Amoye

Manchester City have announced that statues of former players Vincent Kompany and David Silva will be unveiled at the Etihad Stadium ahead of Saturday’s Premier League tie with Arsenal, while that of Sergio Aguero will follow in 2022.

The trio who are no longer on City’s books were very instrumental in the Cityzen’s rise as a European football superpower.

Former captain Vincent Company, now the manager of Belgian side, Anderlecht, lifted City’s first PL trophy in 44 years in 2011-12 PL season. The uncompromising Belgian defender added three more titles in the 2013-14, 2017-18 and 2018-19 PL seasons, adding an impressive two FA Cups and four League Cups to his already impressive trophy haul.

Spanish attacking midfielder David Silva, who now plies his trade in the Spanish La Liga with Real Sociedad also played a vital role in his time at the club, making 436 appearances in all competitions during his decade-long stay at the Manchester club.

Sergio Aguero who recently left for Barcelona, etched himself into City history, departing as the all-time highest goalscorer, scoring 260 goals in his decade-long stay, after signing from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

The Argentine striker will be remembered for snatching the 2011-12 title from the grasp of noisy neighbours, Man United, courtesy of a last-gasp goal against QPR in 2012.

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said the decision to honour the three players was based on their unparalleled contribution to the club’s transformation.

Al Mubarak said, “Ultimately, Vincent and David do not need statues to enshrine their achievements at Manchester City over the past decade. They are already revered as icons of their generation.

“But what these artworks give us, and generations to come is the opportunity to be reminded of, and savour, the truly magical moments created by both men.”

Award-winning sculptor Andy Scott was the artist commissioned to create the statues on behalf of the City.

