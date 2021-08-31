A 22-year old man, Rasaq Adeosun, on Tuesday appeared before a Magistrates’ Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, for alleged unlawful possession of a human bone.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeosun of Ile-Ewe area, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, was arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful possession of human bone.

The Prosecutor, ASP Oluyemi Eyiaromi, told the court that Adeosun conspired with others at large to commit the act.

Eyiaromi said the defendant, on Aug. 13 at about 6p.m in Ile-Ewe area, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, was found in possession of a human bone which he could not give satisfactory account of how he came about it.

He said the offence contravened Sections 242 and 517 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Senior Magistrate, Mrs T. B. Oyekanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the matter till Sept. 30 for hearing.