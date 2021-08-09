London’s Tower Bridge, a famous landmark, was stuck open after a technical fault on Monday.

One of several bridges over the River Thames, connecting the central and southern parts of the capital, it has been stuck for more than an hour.

Images taken from the scene show traffic built up on both sides of the bridge, which is owned, funded and managed by the City of London Corporation.

A spokesperson for the corporation told the PA news agency: “Due to a technical issue, Tower Bridge is currently stuck in a raised position.

“We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

It is not known how long the bridge will be stuck.

City of London Police, which patrols the area, has urged the public to avoid the area.

The force said in a tweet: “Tower Bridge is currently closed to traffic and pedestrians due to technical failure.

“Please avoid the areas. Updates to follow.” (dpa/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria