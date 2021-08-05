Leadway Health unveils range of services

By Rosemary Iwunze

Leadway Health Limited, a Health Maintenance Organisation, HMO, has unveiled a range of healthcare service offerings targeted at improving and fostering access to quality health and wellbeing solutions to Nigerians.

Speaking at the unveiling event in Lagos Last week, Chief Executive Officer, Leadway Health, Dr Tokunbo Alli, stated that the introduction of Leadway Health would serve as a disruption and an exceptional redefinition of the delivery of reliable and affordable health care to the public.

He said: “According to the National Health Insurance Scheme, more than 190 million Nigerians are still paying out-of-pocket to access medical services, forcing individuals, businesses and households to incur enormous and usually unplanned health expenditures.

“This is an unnecessary, unsustainable and costly means to accessing quality healthcare services. With the introduction of Leadway Health Limited, our range of solutions would help bridge the gap in providing quality, accessible, and affordable health services to Nigerians.

“We are confident in a healthcare system that genuinely cares for your health, your wealth and more.

“With nationwide coverage and seamless healthcare service on-the-go backed by a high-tech Artificial Intelligence (AI) application, quality customer service delivery that enables convenient access and smooth 24/7 support from a team of experienced and thoroughbred professionals, there is no doubt that our customers are assured of disruptive healthcare services and an exceptional delivery experience.

“As a leading pioneer of one of the most comprehensive West African third-party administration and registered health maintenance organization under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), our partnership with over 1,500 health providers and diverse range of bespoke corporate, retail and international products allows us to extend health insurance penetration to millions of Nigerians and Africa at large.

“We therefore enjoin individuals, families, business owners and corporates alike to come on board and experience healthcare delivery tailored to suit their specific needs.”

Vanguard News Nigeria