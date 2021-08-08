By Gabriel Olawale

A socioeconomic group, The Pacers, has lauded the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi for the creation of Irede Local Council Development Area with its Headquarters in Ikoro Ekiti as one of the newly created 19 Local Council Development Areas in the state.

While appreciating the efforts of the governor in ensuring that governance is closer to the people, the group also congratulated the traditional ruler of Ikoro-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Oba (Dr.) Adebanji Adeleye the Olukoro of Ikoro-Ekiti on the milestone which comes during his reigns.

The Gov’nor of the group, Pacer Alexander Oke in the group’s appreciation message to governor stated that, “with the creation of LCDAs and siting of the headquarters of Irede LCDA at Ikoro-Ekiti, Governor Fayemi has taken governance to the doorsteps of the people. This is highly commendable. It shows his commitment to socioeconomic development of all and sundry in the state. Democracy is all about people, it is about development of the people and creation of these LCDAs is obviously one of the catalysts in this regard.”

Congratulating Oba Adebanji Adeleye, the Olukoro-In-Council, the Ikoro Progressive Union and the entire sons and daughters of the community home and abroad, Pacer Oke said the group is delighted that this development is coming at this particular time. According to him; “the new area has all it needs to be economically viable and sustainable. It has great economic potentials as well as natural resources to develop at all fronts. In this regard, all hands must be on deck to ensure its rapid growth”

The group also expressed her support for the new area saying the people of the area as well as the state government can count on her support where necessary in ensuring that the new Irede LCDA becomes the pride of the state in terms of socioeconomic development and growth.

Speaking further, the Pacers in the statement also reached out and felicitated with other towns making up the new Irede LCDA, Pacer Oke said; “what is necessary now is the cooperation of all, with this, the new area would achieve great successes.”

It should be recalled that last week, Governor Fayemi created 19 LCDAs in addition to the existing 16 Local Government Areas in the state. The new LCDAs created were; Ado Central LCDA; Ado North LCDA ; Ado West LCDA ; Ajoni LCDA ; Araromi LCDA ; Ekameta LCDA ; Ekiti South East LCDA ; Ero LCDA ; Gbonyin LCDA ; Ifedara LCDA and Ifeloju LCDA.

Others include, Ifesowopo LCDA; Igbara-Odo/Ogotun LCDA; Ikere West LCDA ; Ikole West LCDA ; Irede LCDA ; Irewolede LCDA; Isokan LCDA and Okemesi/Ido-Ile LCDA.

In a statement by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of the state, Olawale Fapohunda, the Committee on the creation of the new LCDAs consulted extensively over a five-month period and submitted a comprehensive report that took into consideration several issues.