In a statement he signed personally on Saturday, Osinbajo said he would greatly miss Joda’s “profoundly wise counsel on a wide variety of economic and social issues“.

Joda, who died on Friday, was named the Chairman of the Presidential Transition Committee in the aftermath of the victory of Muhammadu Buhari’s in the 2015 election.

“I join the president in expressing sincere condolences to the family and associates of an exceptional statesman, committed patriot, outstanding technocrat and bridge builder, Joda.

“I will greatly miss his profoundly wise counsel on a wide variety of economic and social issues.

“We have lost a passionate believer in a nation where all, regardless of faith or ethnicity, can live together and achieve their dreams in peace.

“We pray that the Lord will comfort his family, associates and the people of Adamawa from whence he hailed.

“May his memory always remain blessed,” Osinbajo said. (NAN)

