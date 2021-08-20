LASU graduate shot dead in front of school gate

By Adesina Wahab

A former student of the Lagos State University, LASU, Yusuf Nurudeen Alowonle, alias Omomeewa, has been shot dead by some gunmen not too far from the school main gate in Ojo, Lagos.

Alowonle, who two years ago contested the position of the president of the Students Union Government of the university but lost, was shot at about 10 pm on Wednesday night while in company with a staff of the university simply identified as Majek.

Alowonle, who was fatally shot, later died of his injuries, while Majek sustained some injuries.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen went away with his bag containing his phone and other valuables.

Commenting on the development, President of the SUG, Badmus Oladipupo Uthman, said that the unknown gunmen were probably armed robbers.

“The Lagos State University Students’ Union is so sad to announce the demise of our dear Unionist and Activist, the Founder of Educational Rights Campaign, Comr. Yusuf Nurudeen Alowonle(Omomeewa).

“Omomeewa was an activist of Human and Student Rights and also a graduate of Lagos State University (Set of 2019). He graduated from the Department Educational Management, Faculty of Education. Comr Nurudeen contested for the post of Lagos State University Students’ Union President in the 29th LASUSU Election but did not emerge winner. He was a strong activist who was never found wanting,” the union said.

The university is yet to officially comment on the issue as at press time.

Vanguard News Nigeria