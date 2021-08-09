.

…Says his death is a colossal loss to the Oil and Gas Industry

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

CHIEF Executive Officer of Lym Consults Nigeria Limited, Mr Larry Mudiaga Otu, Monday expressed shock over the death of Oil and Gas magnate, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, describing his death as a very sad one.

The businessman breathed his last on Sunday in a London hospital after battling pancreatic cancer.

Otu in a statement made available to newsmen in Asaba, the Delta State capital, said he was pained by the death of the Edo State-born billionaire businessman.

He decried that a major player and employer of labour in the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry has been snatched away suddenly by the cold hands of death.

Otu who is into oil and gas services with clients cutting across oil majors in the country said; “I am still in deep shock over the sudden demise of a great son of Edo State, an elder brother, a distinguished Nigerian, a major player in the Oil and Gas industry and an accomplished philanthropist, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo.

“The news of his death came to me on Sunday afternoon as a rude shock. He was an employer of labour who has helped greatly to get many Nigerians, especially those from the oil-rich Niger Delta region out of the labour market. He touched many lives positively.

“Personally, I will miss him greatly because he was a wonderful team player, a kind-hearted man and a man who believed strongly in fairness.

“I have known him over the years and I must say that his death has created a big vacuum in the Oil and Gas industry where he excelled very well and I had so much respect for him. His death is a big blow”.

While praying God to grant his gentle soul eternal rest in his bosom, Otu said; “I pray God to comfort those he left behind the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”.