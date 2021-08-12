Lalong urges Plateau farmers to embrace flower cultivation

Lalong signs 2020 revised budget into law

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong is urging farmers in the State to take interest in the cultivation of flowers which is economically viable and in demand at the international market.

Governor Lalong who met with some French investors in Jos after their two-day visit to the State said his administration is determined to return the State to the export of flowers which was popular in the 1970s and 1980s.

ALSO READ: PENGASSAN decries kidnap, attacks on members

He said already, some farmers in the State are making progress in the cultivation of flowers and attracting demands from within and outside the country and this has reinforced the resolve of the Government to encourage and support interested farmers to go into the production.

The Governor said with the designation of the Yakubu Gowon Airport as a Cargo Airport, the export of flowers will be seamless and complemented by the Inland Container Terminal which is being activated.

ALSO READ: CLEEN Foundation board appoints Olofin Acting ED

Earlier, the leader of the French team, Yan Fortunato according to a statement by Lalong’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham said after their visit which took them to six Local Government Areas of the State, they were convinced by the enormous potentials of the State in agriculture which need to be developed through mechanization and improved practices.

He said the team which was visiting Nigeria on behalf of some business partners in France, has identified areas such as “potato production and value chain development, flower production and export, cashew production and processing as well as forest development.”

The team promised to “convey their findings to their partners and return within a short time to continue the process of partnership with the State in establishing their businesses.”

Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Dr. Hosea Finangwai said the State already has a structure for agric business and partnerships particularly in areas such as potato production that is currently being supported by the African Development Bank.

Vanguard News Nigeria