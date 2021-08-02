Lafarge



By Nkiruka Nnorom

Lafarge Africa Plc has reaffirmed its commitment towards affordable and clean energy with the launch of a new set of 52 natural gas (LNG) fueled trucks.

The implementation of the natural gas powered trucks in partnership with Ecologique is expected to improve environmental care.

Speaking at the launch of the trucks at Lafarge’s Ewekoro plant, Mr. Khaled El Dokani, Country Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Africa Plc, said Lafarge Africa is a high-performance driven organization moving in the direction of sustainability which is at the core of its operational strategy.

READ ALSO: Ndume empowers traders, farmers in Southern Borno with N40 million, 10 trucks of fertilizers, 3 trucks maize seed varieties

Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, Chief Financial Officer at Lafarge Africa, also emphasized: “This initiative is enabling sustainable distribution that is smarter and eco-friendly and it is our assurance that our products will reach the end-users in a safer manner. This initiative is a game changer to our bottom line and an entire operation as our focus is to achieve a 28 percent reduction in overall operating cost as well as significant reduction in air pollution (Exhaust gases) among others.”

According to Osaze Aghatise, Project Lead and Country Head, Logistics Operations, Lafarge Africa, “the 50 natural gas trucks’ launch is an important milestone in our logistics strategy of moving towards a greener and sustainable transportation. Our ambition is to inject additional natural gas trucks in the coming months while exploring other sustainable transportation initiatives.”