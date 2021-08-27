By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

National Youth Council of Nigeria, (NYCN) has commended has commended Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State for his proactiveness in tackling insecurity, infrastructural decay and involving the youths in governance of the state.

Kogi NYCN Chairman, Ogohi Usman gave the pass mark while speaking with Journalists shortly after he led his members on solidarity visit to the Governor at the Government House, Lokoja on Friday on the sideline of the state 30 years creation.

The Youth leader while assessing the journey so far in Kogi, affirmed that Governor Bello also excelled in the area of youth empowerment and gender sensitive in governance amongst others

According to him, “In the last thirty years, the issue of security of lives and property, youth empowerment and gender consideration received much attention. The present day Kogi under the leadership of Governor Bello is the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

“Since Governor Bello came onboard, cases of kidnapping, armed robbery and other forms of criminalities have reduced to the barest minimum.

“Bello’s administration had continued to embark on funding of skills acquisition training for the Youths as well as their involvement in agricultural activities to make them self-reliant”.

He extolled the Governor for appointments of the youths into various political positions since he came on board.

“The recent election of women as vice – chairpersons of the 21 Local Government Areas in the state attested to his regard for gender sensitive and inclusiveness in governance.”

While calling on the people to support the governor in his determination to making Kogi great, he urged him to make himself available for the presidency in the forthcoming general election in order to replicate his achievements in the country.

Adding her voice to Bello’s giant strides since he came onboard, President of National Association of Kogi State Students (NAKOSS), Miss Rachael Balogun expressed optimism that Kogi students will continue to rally round the Governor to enable him deliver more democracy dividends to the people of the state.

She particularly praised the Governor for extending equity and fair play to everybody in the state irrespective of gender, political and religious differences.