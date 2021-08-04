Fast rising Afropop music sensation, Knevile has released his first official single titled ‘Take Control’ featuring Nasboi.

‘Take Control’, produced by Sazzycheck is an infectious tune that cuts deep with affirming lyrics to all class of people.

Fast rising music act, Knevile is a talented singer, songwriter and dancer. The 24-year-old virtuoso, with real name Emmanuel Abel Onuche is from Kogi State, Nigeria.

At age 12, Knevile took interest in music and dancing. His talents of singing and dancing made him very popular amongst his peers. He took his talent to the Kogi State University where he studied, and became very popular for singing and dancing.

After dropping an accepted single on campus with title ‘Chukwuebuka’, his fame soared higher, and it became clear that he is undeniably talented.

Knevile became a professional artist in 2019, when he dropped his first studio body of work. The project named “Monster Sounds” had 6-tracks, enjoyed rotations on campus radio and streaming platforms across Nigeria.

The fair gangling artist fuses Afrobeats, AfroPop R&B to deliver a consciously driven and relatable sound that all class of people can enjoy.

Knevile is currently signed to Dream House Entertainment. Dream House is based In Nigeria and Germany.