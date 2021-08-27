By Tordue Salem, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Mzondu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to declare a total war on killer-herdsmen and bandits in Benue State.

The lawmaker representing Makurdi and Guma Federal Constituency, made the call following the recent mass killings in Yelwata, Guma Local of Benue State.

According to him, besides Yelwata, almost all council wards in his constituency, were under constant attacks my these groups, since 2018.

His words: “It must be noted that Yelwata, of Guma Local Government, which shares borders with Nasarawa State, has along with, Udei, Mbaye-yandev, Uvir, Saav, Nzorov, Mbadwem, Mbabai, Kambe, all in Guma Local government and Mbaku in modern market, Mbalagh in Makurdi Local Government, 10 council wards out of the 21 council wards in my federal constituency, are displaced and their ancestral homes, taken over by militia herdsmen.

“There can be no excuse on earth, to warrant the mass killing of infants and women, the burning of an entire community and the deliberate aim to wipe out an entire people from existence, since 2018, when the first massacre of over 70 people, by these same demons, occurred.

The lawmaker urged the government to rise and end the bloodletting, noting that tough words were not enough to deter the killers.

“It is not enough to condemn these unprovoked killings from the safety and comfort of the Presidential Palace in Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari, must as a matter of urgency, declare a total war on these criminals and wipe them completely from my Federal Constituency and the rest of Benue State.

“Indecision on this deadly trend, will only amount to an increasing and deepening perception from the people of Benue, and indeed the entire nation, that the Federal Government is the Aider-and-Abetter in Chief of these Armed-bandits and merchants of blood!

“Enough of statements sympathizing with families of the murdered, enough of half-hearted lamentations from quarters of privilege. Enough of platitudes and glib promises of action. Enough of buck-passing and name-calling.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, a general in the Army and the famed leader in the war against Maitatsine in the early 80s and as former Military Head of State, knows exactly what to do and we are pleading that he must lead this war too, against these enemies of Benue and indeed the entire country”.

He also called “on both arms of the National Assembly to rise up and force the hand of the Security Chiefs to get to work and end this persistent onslaught against the people of Makurdi, Guma and the entire Benue State”.

Mzondu added that both “The President and his armed forces, swore to protect lives and property, as their primary purpose in office, so they must step up to the plate and perform their sacred and constitutional duty.

“I urge President Muhammadu Buhari, to be mindful of not leaving a legacy of inaction in the face of this horrible threat to the existence and well-being of Benue and the entire country.

“Mr. President, may posterity judge you kindly, as you rise up this very moment, without hesitation to stop the bloodletting”.

Vanguard News Nigeria