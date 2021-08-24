Kingsley Adeyemi Olakunle popularly known as Keanzo, is one of the biggest exports out of the city of Ibadan. His cultural concert tagged Kulture, Kings and Keanzo is billed to come up on the 26th of September, 2021, at the heart of Ibadan city.

His career as a drummer actually started at age 5, as a percussionist playing and toying with drums. His interest in the drum grew each year, and by the age of 20, he was already a drum expert and a music producer. In 2008/2009, his music career received a boost when he won the Best Rapper in the first Glo Rock & Rule competition, organized by Globacom.

Speaking with journalists recently in Ibadan, the event Project Director, Ambassador Ayo George, explained the concept behind the event title, “whilst Kulture (Keanzo’s son) stands as the future, and the bearer of our culture, Kings are Keanzo’s numerous fans across the world and Keanzo is the Abami of Africa himself. This event is the celebration of Keanzo’s 10years on stage, and more importantly, the celebration of our culture and tradition. We are going to have a lot of cultural displays and drums will be heavy. Every aspect of it, from props to performances will be a cultural adventure for every guest”, he concluded.

The event has been tagged a cultural concert, and it is hoped that all lovers of culture will be attending the epoch making event at Mauve 21 Events Centre, Ibadan, Oyo State.