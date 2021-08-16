One of the male housemates in the Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ show, season 6, KayVee has officially withdrawn from the show.

This was announced by Big Brother on Monday and according to him, Kayvee is unwell and will not be able to continue the show.

You would recall that other housemates like Cross, Whitemoney, JMK had complained about the housemate refusing to talk to anyone and acting strangely.

The photographer has mostly kept to himself, often looking lost in thought while in the house.

Confirming his exit from the show, the organizers shared on their Instagram handle on Monday that Kayvee, one of the housemates in the Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Season exited from the House on medical grounds.

“Kayvee, one of the housemates in the Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Season, has been exited from the House on medical grounds.



“Prior to this, he had a consultation with Big Brother and the on-site medical team, where it was decided that he had to leave the house for a more thorough medical investigation.



“MultiChoice and the show producers, are committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all housemates in the Big Brother house at all times.”