MultiChoice has explained that Kayvee, one of the housemates in the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes season, exited the house on medical grounds.

The firm released a statement, stating that after consultations with Big Brother and the medical team on the ground, it was decided Kayvee needed further medical attention.

Recall that to the shock of the watching audience, Big Brother announced Kayvee’s exit from the House on Monday.

Also, other housemates like Cross, Whitemoney, JMK had complained about the housemate refusing to talk to anyone and acting strangely.

Kayvee, a photographer, had mostly kept to himself, often looking lost in thought while in the house.

The statement by MultiChoice, on Monday, read: “Kayvee, one of the housemates in the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye Season, has been exited from the House on medical grounds.

“Prior to this, he had a consultation with Big Brother and the on-site medical team, where it was decided that he had to leave the house for a more thorough medical investigation.

“MultiChoice and the show producers are committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all housemates in the Big Brother house at all times.”

