By Bashir Bello

Katsina State House of Assembly on Tuesday called for the withdrawal of operatives of the border drill operation of the Nigeria Customs Service, NSC from the state.

This was coming on the heels of an accident that occurred in Jibia area of the state on Monday where operatives in their vehicle and in the process of chasing suspected smugglers crushed many to death.

Member representing Jibia Constituency, Alhaji Mustapha Yusuf while presenting a motion of urgent public importance before the house called for the withdrawal of the operatives.

Yusuf alleged that the NCS operatives under the border drill operation are not conducting themselves according to the set objectives.

He maintained that the incident left 10 persons dead and over 15 others sustaining injuries.

According to him, “If not for the timely intervention of those around, the reaction of the people in the area would have led to a serious clash and loss of lives.

“What the operatives were doing in those border areas was only collecting money from commercial vehicles carrying goods.

“Therefore, they should be withdrawn and allow the sector command operatives to continue with their normal operations.

“The task force was established when President Muhammadu Buhari closed all the borders, and now they were opened, they should just go,” Yusuf said.

The house during the plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Tasi’u Maigari however deliberated and unanimously adopted the motion and called on the state government to intervene on the matter.

