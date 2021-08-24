.

ACF alleges Nigeria’s security’s on reverse gear

By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

Disturbed about the security breach at the Nigerian Defence Academy ( NDA) Kaduna in which military officers were killed and another one abducted, the Kaduna State Government has conveyed its sympathy and appealed to citizens to volunteer useful information to the military and security agencies in the campaign against banditry and kidnapping.

The State Government said it has received with sadness the report of the unfortunate security breach at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna in the early hours of Tuesday 24th August 2021.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said in a statement on Tuesday that the security breach at the Academy led to the death of two personnel and abduction of one officer.

“Being the host of the Academy and a partner in several spheres of national security and development, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has been briefed of the development, and on behalf of the Government and People of Kaduna State, has prayed for the repose of the souls of the personnel who lost their lives.”

“The Governor conveys heartfelt empathy to the Academy, and to the immediate families of the personnel, and also extends deep concern to the family of the abducted officer.”

“Furthermore, the Government of Kaduna State extends its unreserved solidarity to the Armed Forces of Nigeria and all security agencies who are making immense sacrifices on different fronts.”

“The Government hereby appeals to the good citizens of the state to volunteer useful information to the military and security agencies in the campaign against banditry and kidnapping, in the state and beyond. “

“On its part, the Kaduna State Government will continue to take actions considered imperative in the campaign against bandits throughout the state,” the state government said.

Meanwhile, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed shock over the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

ACF said the invasion and descretion of the factory where all Nigerian military officers are produced, is an indication that Nigeria’s national security system is running on reverse gear.

ACF’s National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe said in a statement, that the founding fathers of Northern Nigeria who brought NDA to Kaduna, did not bring it for the present generation to hand it over to bandits.

“The ACF first and foremost commisserate with the families of those who lost their lives during todays attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy. These gallant men have payed the supreme price for Nigeria, their motherland. We hope their sacrifices are not in vain. “

“The Forum is praying that the abducted officer will be rescued and the criminals who abducted him brought to book.”

“The latest security breach is another embarrasment to the ACF. The NDA is a proud momumemt of the efforts of the first generation of Northerners who fought hard to bring development to the North; the likes of Muhammadu Ribadu, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and Sir Ahmadu Bello who brought the Institution to Kaduna. They did not bring it here for our generation to hand it over to bandits or whatever we call them.”

“This is an institution that is not only a pride of the North but a pride of Nigeria. Many African countries train their military officers here.”

“It is really sad that ordinary street bandits will invade a military institution of such high national and international repute, outwit the security system and men there, kill officers and take one away to an unkown destination.”

“We of the ACF are particularly sad because Kaduna is our home not only because our headquarters is located here but for a long time even after the split of our Northern Region, Kaduna remained home to all northerners.”

“The NDA is a proud reminder of the achievements of our fathers. Is that how our present generation of northerners will seat and watch as these legacies are destroyed?”

“We of the ACF have said it again and again that there is everything seriously wrong with the management of our security. The other day a Nigerian Airforce fighter aircraft was shot down by the so called bandits.”

“Today the factory where all Nigerian military officers are produced has been invaded and desecrated. What else do we need to show that our national security system is running on reverse gear?”

Similarly, Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly has said that the attack on NDA was an assault on Nigeria’s territorial Integrity

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani said the incidence must be treated with all seriousness.

He expressed this in a statement signed by his SA Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani.

According to the statement, “NDA is Nigeria’s premier training citadel for Nigeria’s Armed Forces, a pride to the country and Africa, hence such a daring attack on the institution, is unacceptable and must be investigated by the military hierarchy.”

“It is disheartening and unfortunate for such an attack to have taken place, catching those in charge of its internal security off guard.”

While commending Nigeria’s security personnel for making efforts to decimate bandits and insurgents nationwide, he said they should not let the NDA incident demoralise them.

“I sincerely commiserate with families of those who lost their lives, I am pleased that the NDA authorities have given assurance that the assailants are being trailed and would be apprehended,” the statement added.

