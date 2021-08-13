…Warns against non-compliance with environmental laws

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, through the state Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, has reopened the popular Ladipo auto spare parts market in Mushin area of the state.

Recall that the market was shut last month after several warnings and notices for sundry environmental infractions, including improper waste disposal and several unhygienic practices.

The market was subsequently reopened for business by LAWMA, after substantial compliance with rules and regulations, to sustain clean and hygienic environment in the market.

The Managing Director of LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, through, Head of Public Affairs, Hakeem Akinleye, who disclosed this, said that the market was reopened having met the demands set for the resumption of business activities there.

He revealed that the leadership of the market has signed an undertaken not to breach any environmental laws or any market and there be any violation of the state’s environmental laws, the extant laws of the state will be brought to bear on them.

Odumboni stated that the Authority would not condone any form of indiscriminate waste dumping and other environmental infractions, especially at market facilities across the state, adding that such acts had attendant negative consequences on the environment and residents.

He said further that LAWMA would continue to monitor the situation at Ladipo market and other marketplaces, to ensure full compliance with the environmental laws of state, warning that the Authority would not hesitate to shut errant shopping centers found to pose dangers to the environment.

Odumboni, therefore, appealed to residents to imbibe the attitude of keeping the environment clean at all times, by bagging their wastes and patronising assigned PSP operators, adding that LAWMA was totally committed to making Lagos cleaner and livable for all.