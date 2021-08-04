A former senator representing Niger north, Nuhu Aliyu is dead.

Disclosing this, Ahmed Matane, secretary to the Niger state government, said Aliyu died on Wednesday after a brief illness.

His words: “We must take solace in the fact that from God we all come and to Him we shall all return. Nobody shall live longer than the time appointed by Almighty God.

READ ALSO: Hajiya Saratu Aliyu now 20th NACCIMA National President

“The patriotic tendencies and excellent handling of legislative duties concerning the welfare of people and the nation demonstrated by senator Nuhu Aliyu are worthy of emulation.”

Vanguard News Nigeria