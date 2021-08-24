Twenty-one years after the first ViMP class was inaugurated by Junior Achievement Nigeria (JA Nigeria) in a partnership with Lagos Business School (LBS), the program is still preparing university graduates for successful entry into the world of work.

The 21st edition which was proudly sponsored by Parthian Partners and supported by Verraki Partners, is a one-week intensive program which introduced 100 selected members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to the different facets of managing a business, making crucial business decisions, and developing skills for management.

For the first time ever, the program was implemented in a hybrid mode, giving more opportunity to reach more graduates than the previous years. The week-long program led by facilitators from the Lagos Business School (LBS) and some key industry leaders prepares future business leaders for the responsibilities, opportunities and demands of tomorrow’s business world.

With tremendous support from various partners and the JA Nigeria Board led by Niyi Yusuf, Managing Partner, Verraki Partners the prestigious program has continued to remain free to all participants for 21 years.



Commenting on the program, the Executive Director, Junior Achievement Nigeria, Foluso Gbadamosi, said –

“For us at JA Nigeria, the Venture in Management Program was conceived with the goal of creating a transformational experience for selected National Youth Service Corp members and/or recent graduates every year. According to a survey by Oliver Wyman which was tailored towards examining the employability gaps among Africans, results showed that youths needed to improve in diverse skills such as digital skills, communication, critical thinking, teamwork and get work experience to be job ready. This program bestows young graduates with all of these and more. I would like to thank the sponsor, Parthian Partners, for enabling us to equip young people with these crucial life skills they need for success.”

Adekemi Akinyede, Head, Human Resources, Parthian Partners said:

“We are delighted to have partnered with Junior Achievement Nigeria for the 2021 Venture in Management Program (ViMP). The career-defining experience for the participants has created a high impact on them to become ethical business leaders who will successfully run their own businesses or manage already established businesses.

This for us clearly reinforces our commitment to apply our core competencies and resources towards creating and supporting platforms that give young people access to information, skills, networks, and other resources they require to develop potential and build future relevant capabilities that are necessary for broad socio-economic development.”

Over the past 21 years, ViMP has graduated over 1000 alumni who are now leading businesses and social enterprises and participating actively in government. Some notable alumni include: Tunji Eleso, Adenike Adeyemi, Chienye Ogwo, Gbenga Sesan, Femi Taiwo, Toyosi Adekoya, Zeal Akaraiwe, and Christina Olusile among others.