Inspired by the raw talent of David Kenneth better known as Southboy who is symbolic of the struggle the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Operation Officer (COO) and co-founder, Juggernaut Entertainment, Jude Jabo went through as struggling artists, they created the brand to promote young talents in all spheres of arts and entertainment in Nigeria.

As a result, they recently unveiled Kenneth and signed him on a three-year contract in the presence of Chidozie Okoro, legal adviser to Juggernaut Entertainment, among other prominent members of the crew and the media.

Speaking about his foray into music, Kenneth who is a 300 – level student of Bayero University, Kano studying Business Administration said he developed an interest in music as a chorister then he began to listen to Bob Marley who imparted knowledge to the world through music which he too intends to do.

“I have a couple of singles and I have an EP that I’m working on right now. I’m promoting everything. That’s what the team and I are working on currently. We are working on promoting the EP and others.

Music and education are really difficult to be paired with but with God, I’m able to always adjust and re-adjust my schedules. I also have a plan where I separate my music from my school.

I look up to Wizkid and to Tuface because of his humility. I hope to collabo with both of them soon,” said Kenneth.

Speaking further about Kenneth, Jabo said: “This young dude has been around all along and he’s like family to the CEO and today, the CEO thought it would be right to correct the past, the things that made him cry in the past when it comes to his music career that he never got to do.

He believes SouthBoy’s talent should not go to waste just like he did. He left the music industry to work in the bank before he left for the USA and today, he feels like, this young man’s talent should not go to waste.”

