…Task FG on dialogue, peace initiatives

By Dirisu Yakubu, Joy Ajayi, Akporhonor Oghenerukevwe & Iordye Jennifer

Media practitioners under the aegis of Journalists for United Nigeria, JUN, Tuesday, called on Nigerians to give peace a chance, regardless of their misgivings about how the country is being run. This is as the association said peace remains the only option as violence is an ill wind that blows no one any good.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja yesterday, Fredrick Nwabufo, convener of JUN, decried the spate of violent protests in the country in the past few years, adding that though the right to freedom of thought and self determination are universally guaranteed; such must be exercised within the confines of civility.

He said: “The events in the country recently call for patriots to rise up and hold the fort. We cannot palliate the enormity of the challenges that confront us as a people today. We have come to a point where all citizens, statesmen and women, young and old, must hold out hands and forge a common front to deal with these existential threats.

“We would like to emphasize that self-determination is a universal right, but taking up arms to kill citizens and security agents pivots on the bounds of terrorism. All Nigerians should pursue constitutional means in whatever they seek. The cost of war is greater than the price of peace. There are no real victors in a war- only death and destruction.

“We acknowledge some of the fundamental issues behind these agitations-social inequality, poverty, unemployment, injustice and corruption. These are issues affecting all the peoples of Nigeria. Every Nigerian is marginalized, and this is a consequence of leadership failure over the years. We ask the government to look into the underlying causes of these agitations-beyond deploying force. We suggest that the government employ peace building initiatives, dialogue where necessary and hold out the olive branch where practicable.

“Nigeria is ours. Nigeria is worth fighting for. As a peace and national unity advocate, JUN calls on all Nigerians and critical stakeholders in the country to make the pursuit of peace at this tempestuous epoch in our evolution, a bounteous duty,” stressing that “while it is within the rights of anyone to agitate and seek self-determination, violence and coercion in any form, should not be part of any righteous advocacy.”

Against the backdrop of secessionist agitations in some parts of the country which led to the death of some innocent Nigerians recently, JUN noted that peace must be pursued by anyone or group desirous of a stable and united Nigeria, noting that “violence should not be found among civilized human species. Violence achieves nothing but death, broken bones and spilled blood. When agitations result in loss of lives and property, the state naturally will move to restore order.”

Citing the recent turmoil in Afghanistan where an armed group called Taliban seized power from government, JUN argued that Nigeria must be guarded against risks capable of threatening its togetherness and future greatness.

According to JUN, “The usurpation of power by the Taliban in Afghanistan and the ensuing turmoil in the country despite decades of military support by powerful countries is a caution to all on why peace-loving citizens must defend and preserve Nigeria’s peace and security,” adding that “there is no salvation in the West or in the East; we Nigerians are the potter who will build Nigeria with our own hands.”

JUN, a voluntary association of journalists, is a non-partisan group but a think-factory created to connect minds in the media on how to make Nigeria work for all.