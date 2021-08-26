By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board has evacuated students of the state origin studying in University of Jos and other tertiary institutions in Plateau State.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Malam Hassan Rilwan disclosed in a statement on Thursday.

According to the Executive Secretary, the evacuation was concluded last weekend following the state government’s directives that all students of Kaduna State trapped should be evacuated in view of the security situation in that state.

Malam Hassan said that “87 students were evacuated on Friday, August 20, 2021 by security agencies under the supervision of the board and have since reunited with their families.”

The Executive Secretary promised that the scholarship and Loans Board shall continue to remain proactive in such kind of volatile situations and assured Kaduna State citizens of its commitment to securing the lives of the state’s students in Plateau State and elsewhere.

“The board also noted the support it received from the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Senator Uba Sani who assisted immensely in the evacuation of the students,” the statement added.

