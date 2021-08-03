Johnny hails Omo-Agege on 58th birthday

Michael Johnny and the Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege.

By Jimoh Babatunde

Prominent Ijaw leader and chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, High Chief Michael Johnny, has congratulated the Deputy President of the Senate, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, on his 58th birthday.

Johnny, former APC Delta South senatorial aspirant, in a statement on Monday in Warri, Delta state, said: “I am joining the good people of Delta Central, and all APC members in Delta State to congratulate and celebrate with Deputy President of the Senate, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege on his 58th birthday anniversary.”

Johnny, the former Chairman of Egbema Gbaramatu Communities Development Council, also noted that Omo-Agege had distinguished himself to be an exemplary leader, a pathfinder, unifier, a peace and development ambassador.

“Myself, family and political associates in APC, Delta State, wishes Deputy President of the Senate, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege good health, more blessings and God’s favour.

“We are wishing him many more years of celebrations.”

Johnny also called for continued peace and unity in APC in Delta State, adding that the party was determined and divinely favoured to become victorious in the 2023 general elections.

Vanguard News Nigeria