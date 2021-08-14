Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described the death of former Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Ahmed Joda as “fall of an iroko”.

Abubakar in a statement personally signed by himself in Abuja on Friday described Joda as a great Nigerian and first generation of Adamawa indigenes who made an immense contribution to the growth of the state and the country.

“Today, our beautiful Adamawa State has lost a colossus. Indeed, an iroko tree has fallen in Nigeria, particularly Northern Nigeria.

“The news of the death of Joda comes with some kind of a jolt even though he lived to a prime old age.

“He belonged to the first generation of Adamawa indigenes who put our state and the North in the map of modern Nigeria.

“His stature as an accomplished administrator was towering and colourful.

“He was a shining star in the galaxy of Nigeria’s public servants.

“Joda, with a few of his peers, wrote the rule book of Nigeria’s civil service and his footprints will remain indelible.

Abubakar prayed that the Almighty Allah accepts his soul and provides his family with the fortitude to bear the loss of a forthright and iconic patriarch.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria