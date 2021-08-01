By Simon Ifeanyi Ezeh

Religion thrives on twin evils of fear and ignorance and the masses are easily the worst hit. The rich elite are not greatly affected by the ravages of religion because they’re usually well educated, exposed and given their political and economic leverages, they’re insulated from the fear and anxiety of engaging this world at various levels which is the vary factor that renders the masses vulnerable and subject to religion.

Most people who practice religion do so because of what they get from it now, i.e., the immediate material benefits as opposed to the promised eternal happiness with God in heaven. That’s why religion is evil.

People practice religion for all sorts of material benefits like associating with people, securing one’s burial ahead of time, financial assistance, political advantage, recreation, marriage and child bearing, job opportunities, conquest and take-over of territories (as in Nigeria), control of other peoples’ lives and livelihood, etc. and are not bothered with the contents of the books which form the bases of their faiths. Whereas the masses don’t read and don’t care about the books and their contents, their elite slave masters seek out the portions of the book that enable their strangle-hold on the masses, so the vicious cycle continues.

The depredations of religion could never be over emphasized given that it takes away peoples’ brains, conscience, consciousness and renders them hopeless, wicked and irresponsible. That explains why religious people aren’t allowed to discover God themselves as somebody who’s more “qualified” or “anointed” or “called” would have to stand in the gap (assuming there’s any gap) between them and God, taking them back to slavery and darkness from where Christ had delivered or freed them.

How does one explain that people who claim to be followers of Christ have no idea whatsoever regarding any concept he teaches so that whenever you show them the black and white of the doctrines of Christ, they’re up in arms against you?

If Christians operated their jobs or businesses the way they did their faith in Christ, they’d all lose their jobs and businesses. It’s that bad. The Christian religion is the most popular in Nigeria where we have hundreds of millions of adherents but the Nigerian society remains idolatrous and abysmally depraved principally because the pastors feed their followers with lies which (expectedly) has no godly effect on them but has tremendous pecuniary effects for the pastors.

Christ gave an extensive, tautological, and categorical teaching on perfection in the beatitudes and I simply wrote them down in my last article to remind those who already know or enlighten those who didn’t but ignorant Christians insisted that it was impossible for human beings to be perfect, Christ’s teachings notwithstanding.

Christians constantly and consistently say, “No” to Christ but they don’t realize it. May you never be one of such people who say “No” to God. It doesn’t matter that truth and lies coexist in the Bible, what matters is our capacity to recognize the voice of the good Shepherd which is unmistakable for every desperate seeker of God. The Bible is written by inspired human beings, so the infiltration of human elements into the divine inspiration is inevitable.

In this article, we’re going to conduct a brief comparism of Christ’s message and that of Paul so that people are left with the choice of whom to believe and serve.

I know and understand that most of the work of the Sower (preacher) is a waste of time but we’re not deterred at all since apart from the wayside soil, thorny soil, rocky soil, there’s still the good soil which yields up to 100 folds. So, we’d never give up because of men’s contradiction and unbelief. Please, be warned that this message is a bit long and would require some patience especially from Paulinists.

The Parable of the Sower Explained

Mat 13:18 Hear ye therefore the parable of the sower.

Mat 13:19 When any one heareth the word of the kingdom, and understandeth it not, then cometh the wicked one, and catcheth away that which was sown in his heart. This is he which received seed by the way side.

Mat 13:20 But he that received the seed into stony places, the same is he that heareth the word, and anon with joy receiveth it;

Mat 13:21 Yet hath he not root in himself, but dureth for a while: for when tribulation or persecution ariseth because of the word, by and by he is offended.

Mat 13:22 He also that received seed among the thorns is he that heareth the word; and the care of this world, and the deceitfulness of riches, choke the word, and he becometh unfruitful.

Mat 13:23 But he that received seed into the good ground is he that heareth the word, and understandeth it; which also beareth fruit, and bringeth forth, some an hundredfold, some sixty, some thirty.

The above passage was initially intended to highlight the fact that whereas majority of the preacher’s work is wasted, there’s still (as always with God) a remnant of those good soils who would receive the good news and yield the expected fruits even up to 100% but it’s also an ideal doctrine which Christ used to illustrate perfection in God and the possibility of attaining it.

This completely nullifies the empty doctrine of Paul which is that no one is righteous or perfect or able to fulfil the “righteous requirements of the law” as he loves to put it. These people who receive the gospel and bear fruits according to their strengths with some yielding up to 100% are all perfect people according to the economy of Christ.

Some people might argue that those who yield below 100% are not perfect but that’s not true because the percent yield is all about strength or willingness to put the word of God to work, it doesn’t describe holiness or sinfulness. One could be a child of God and still be subject to Satan if he is ignorant as in Hosea 4:6, he doesn’t have to live in sin as ignorance is enough to ruin anyone. It is Christ himself who says here that these 100 percenters do very much exist, not me or anyone else.

You have just read the words of Christ himself. Whether we want to be one of the 100 percenters or one of the less-yield-people or one of the no-yield-at-all-people is up to us. We decide what soil we become as well as how much we yield from the seed of the good news. Please, note carefully here that there’s no mention of grace in this construct, neither is grace even implied at all. Of course, it’s a given that God would always help those who are inclined to doing his will as in Matt 5:6 below.

Mat 5:6 Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness: for they shall be filled.

Matt 5:6, as quoted above, is obviously saying that if one desires righteousness or perfection, he would be enabled by God to achieve it. It’s that simple.

If it weren’t that human beings are hard of hearing and stiff necked, there’s no way that this singular teaching and illustration by Christ himself won’t have laid to rest the argument about perfection, salvation by works or salvation by grace. The Lord Jesus Christ himself, the Messiaah and Saviour of man, delivers a message on a certain subject and what we find is that, instead of running with the message, people who claim to be his followers would rather seek out contradicting teachings which insulates them from whatever is required of them by Christ.

This scenario is created or enabled by the discord in the Bible’s internal dialogue but those who make Christ the standard for accepting or rejecting any teaching as godly or not won’t be affected by Bible’s self-contradictions. In the parable of the sower, quoted above, obedience to God (perfection) is possible. In fact, some people are completely (100%) obedient to God according to the revelation of Christ in that parable. So, it’s now up to us to embrace the truth as delivered by Jesus Christ and go on to perfection (obedience of God’s commandments) or continue to waste time with Paul’s phoney epistles which claim that no one is righteous or perfect or is able to obey God and that God’s commandments are evil or a ministration of death and risk destruction in hell.

If salvation or righteousness or perfection or acceptance in God was impossible by obeying the commandments of God, or by works, Jesus Christ would have told us but he never did. Instead, he gave us parables upon parables which emphasize the same theme: that salvation is ONLY possible by works. The parable of the prodigal son had an obedient son and a disobedient son. First, it wasn’t just the obedient son (all aren’t just disobedient or sinful), there was also an obedient son. Second, even within the edict that the soul that sins dies is a caveat which is that a sinner or disobedient son who repents gets forgiven (see entire Ezekiel 18).

In order to portray God as wicked and unforgiving, a God of wrath instead of mercy, Paul foreclosed repentance and forgiveness as clearly enshrined in the gospel from Noah to John and Christ, insisting that blood, innocent blood of Christ, must be shed if God would save or forgive anybody. Thankfully and fortunately, Christ himself tells us in an elaborate parable below, why he was killed by Jews and the reason has nothing whatsoever to do with sacrifice or forgiveness of sins.

This is why Christ was killed, an account given by Christ himself.

Mat 21:33 Hear another parable: There was a certain householder, which planted a vineyard, and hedged it round about, and digged a winepress in it, and built a tower, and let it out to husbandmen, and went into a far country:

Mat 21:34 And when the time of the fruit drew near, he sent his servants to the husbandmen, that they might receive the fruits of it.

Mat 21:35 And the husbandmen took his servants, and beat one, and killed another, and stoned another.

Mat 21:36 Again, he sent other servants more than the first: and they did unto them likewise.

Mat 21:37 But last of all he sent unto them his son, saying, They will reverence my son.

Mat 21:38 But when the husbandmen saw the son, they said among themselves, This is the heir; come, let us kill him, and let us seize on his inheritance.

Mat 21:39 And they caught him, and cast him out of the vineyard, and slew him.

Mat 21:40 When the lord therefore of the vineyard cometh, what will he do unto those husbandmen?

Mat 21:41 They say unto him, He will miserably destroy those wicked men, and will let out his vineyard unto other husbandmen, which shall render him the fruits in their seasons.

Mat 21:42 Jesus saith unto them, Did ye never read in the scriptures, The stone which the builders rejected, the same is become the head of the corner: this is the Lord’s doing, and it is marvellous in our eyes?

Mat 21:43 Therefore say I unto you, The kingdom of God shall be taken from you, and given to a nation bringing forth the fruits thereof.

Mat 21:44 And whosoever shall fall on this stone shall be broken: but on whomsoever it shall fall, it will grind him to powder.

Mat 21:45 And when the chief priests and Pharisees had heard his parables, they perceived that he spake of them.

Mat 21:46 But when they sought to lay hands on him, they feared the multitude, because they took him for a prophet.

In the parable above, God is the Householder (the owner of the vineyard), the vineyard is the church today (it was the Israel of the days of Christ) or any gathering of people to worship God, the husbandmen are pastors today (they were Jews in the days of Christ), the messengers or servants are the prophets whereas the son who would inherit the vineyard is Christ.

God set up his church (vineyard) and sent servants from time to time to bring fruits (deliver his words and have his people obey them) from the vineyard but the tenants or husbandmen or pastors being wicked, killed them one after another and continued their robbery of God’s people.

Finally, God sent his son, the heir of the vineyard, expecting the thieves and robbers to, at least, respect the son but they killed him as they did the prophets because killing him would mean the end of their struggle with the owner of the vineyard, they thought. According to this story, these wicked husbandmen were miserably destroyed in AD 70 when Titus sacked Jerusalem and the kingdom of God was officially taken from the Jews (remember, salvation was of the Jews, John 4:22) and given to anyone from anywhere who PRODUCES the fruits thereof as in Matt 21:43 & Luke 12:32.

Mat 21:43 Therefore say I unto you, The kingdom of God shall be taken from you, and given to a nation bringing forth the fruits thereof.

Luk_12:32 Fear not, little flock; for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom.

Of course, the wickedness of the pastors continues till date and those of them who fail to repent shall also be miserably destroyed.

Someone might then ask, “So, why did Christ say in Matt. 26:28 that he died and shed his blood for the remission of sins if repentance is all that’s required of a sinner to be forgiven?”

Mat 26:28 For this is my blood of the new testament, which is shed for many for the remission of sins.

If we place Christ’s teaching on his flesh and blood in John 6 in which he used a complete chapter to explain that his flesh and blood are his words which we have to “eat” by imbibing them as life code of conduct in order to possess the life of God, we’d understand that Matt 26:28 could never mean that some wine in a cup was referred to as the blood of Christ. Matt 26:28 is a clear interpolation, a tare planted among the wheat of God’s word in order to mislead people.

In the “mouth” (testimony) of two or three people, a matter is established. Whereas the fact that the words of Christ are his flesh and blood, which sanctify his followers that obey them, is all over Christ’s sermons, this Matt 26:28 is the only place in the Bible where Christ was supposed to have said that his blood was shed for the remission of sins. Whereas John 6:32-63 as quoted below has many witnesses, Matt 26:28 has none.

Joh 6:32 Then Jesus said unto them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Moses gave you not that bread from heaven; but my Father giveth you the true bread from heaven.

Joh 6:33 For the bread of God is he which cometh down from heaven, and giveth life unto the world.

Joh 6:34 Then said they unto him, Lord, evermore give us this bread.

Joh 6:35 And Jesus said unto them, I am the bread of life: he that cometh to me shall never hunger; and he that believeth on me shall never thirst.

Joh 6:36 But I said unto you, That ye also have seen me, and believe not.

Joh 6:37 All that the Father giveth me shall come to me; and him that cometh to me I will in no wise cast out.

Joh 6:38 For I came down from heaven, not to do mine own will, but the will of him that sent me.

Joh 6:39 And this is the Father’s will which hath sent me, that of all which he hath given me I should lose nothing, but should raise it up again at the last day.

Joh 6:40 And this is the will of him that sent me, that everyone which seeth the Son, and believeth on him, may have everlasting life: and I will raise him up at the last day.

Joh 6:41 The Jews then murmured at him, because he said, I am the bread which came down from heaven.

Joh 6:42 And they said, Is not this Jesus, the son of Joseph, whose father and mother we know? how is it then that he saith, I came down from heaven?

Joh 6:43 Jesus therefore answered and said unto them, Murmur not among yourselves.

Joh 6:44 No man can come to me, except the Father which hath sent me draw him: and I will raise him up at the last day.

Joh 6:45 It is written in the prophets, And they shall be all taught of God. Every man therefore that hath heard, and hath learned of the Father, cometh unto me.

Joh 6:46 Not that any man hath seen the Father, save he which is of God, he hath seen the Father.

Joh 6:47 Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me hath everlasting life.

Joh 6:48 I am that bread of life.

Joh 6:49 Your fathers did eat manna in the wilderness, and are dead.

Joh 6:50 This is the bread which cometh down from heaven, that a man may eat thereof, and not die.

Joh 6:51 I am the living bread which came down from heaven: if any man eat of this bread, he shall live forever: and the bread that I will give is my flesh, which I will give for the life of the world.

Joh 6:52 The Jews therefore strove among themselves, saying, How can this man give us his flesh to eat?

Joh 6:53 Then Jesus said unto them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Except ye eat the flesh of the Son of man, and drink his blood, ye have no life in you.

Joh 6:54 Whoso eateth my flesh, and drinketh my blood, hath eternal life; and I will raise him up at the last day.

Joh 6:55 For my flesh is meat indeed, and my blood is drink indeed.

Joh 6:56 He that eateth my flesh, and drinketh my blood, dwelleth in me, and I in him.

Joh 6:57 As the living Father hath sent me, and I live by the Father: so he that eateth me, even he shall live by me.

Joh 6:58 This is that bread which came down from heaven: not as your fathers did eat manna, and are dead: he that eateth of this bread shall live forever.

Joh 6:59 These things said he in the synagogue, as he taught in Capernaum.

Joh 6:60 Many therefore of his disciples, when they had heard this, said, This is an hard saying; who can hear it?

Joh 6:61 When Jesus knew in himself that his disciples murmured at it, he said unto them, Doth this offend you?

Joh 6:62 What and if ye shall see the Son of man ascend up where he was before?

Joh 6:63 It is the spirit that quickeneth; the flesh profiteth nothing: the words that I speak unto you, they are spirit, and they are life.

Repentance ONLY is God’s requirement for salvation or forgiveness of sins. Why? Because he is merciful. He is the God of mercy, not the God of wrath. In God’s kingdom, the key principles are Mercy, Justice and Faith and mercy always goes first, ahead of the other two – Matt 23:23, Jas 2:13.

God sent Jonah to a city called Nineveh, to warn them of God’s imminent judgment if they failed to repent from their sins. Fortunately, they repented and were forgiven. No blood sacrifice or any other ritual was required by God apart from repentance.

Christ foretold the destruction of the cities of Chorazin, Bethsaida, and Capernaum, because they failed to repent especially in spite of all his miraculous works done in their midst. Again, all he demanded from them was repentance and nothing else!

Luk 10:13 Woe unto thee, Chorazin! woe unto thee, Bethsaida! for if the mighty works had been done in Tyre and Sidon, which have been done in you, they had a great while ago repented, sitting in sackcloth and ashes.

Luk 10:14 But it shall be more tolerable for Tyre and Sidon at the judgment, than for you.

Luk 10:15 And thou, Capernaum, which art exalted to heaven, shalt be thrust down to hell.

Noah was also a preacher of righteousness but many people didn’t repent in his on case since it as just Noah and eight others that were saved from the flood. Isaiah preached the only gospel there is which is repentance for sinners and mercy from the merciful God.

Isa 1:2 Hear, O heavens, and give ear, O earth: for the LORD hath spoken, I have nourished and brought up children, and they have rebelled against me.

Isa 1:3 The ox knoweth his owner, and the ass his master’s crib: but Israel doth not know, my people doth not consider.

Isa 1:4 Ah sinful nation, a people laden with iniquity, a seed of evildoers, children that are corrupters: they have forsaken the LORD, they have provoked the Holy One of Israel unto anger, they are gone away backward.

Isa 1:5 Why should ye be stricken anymore? ye will revolt more and more: the whole head is sick, and the whole heart faint.

Isa 1:6 From the sole of the foot even unto the head there is no soundness in it; but wounds, and bruises, and putrifying sores: they have not been closed, neither bound up, neither mollified with ointment.

Isa 1:7 Your country is desolate, your cities are burned with fire: your land, strangers devour it in your presence, and it is desolate, as overthrown by strangers.

Isa 1:8 And the daughter of Zion is left as a cottage in a vineyard, as a lodge in a garden of cucumbers, as a besieged city.

Isa 1:9 Except the LORD of hosts had left unto us a very small remnant, we should have been as Sodom, and we should have been like unto Gomorrah.

Isa 1:10 Hear the word of the LORD, ye rulers of Sodom; give ear unto the law of our God, ye people of Gomorrah.

Isa 1:11 To what purpose is the multitude of your sacrifices unto me? saith the LORD: I am full of the burnt offerings of rams, and the fat of fed beasts; and I delight not in the blood of bullocks, or of lambs, or of he goats.

Isa 1:12 When ye come to appear before me, who hath required this at your hand, to tread my courts?

Isa 1:13 Bring no more vain oblations; incense is an abomination unto me; the new moons and sabbaths, the calling of assemblies, I cannot away with; it is iniquity, even the solemn meeting.

Isa 1:14 Your new moons and your appointed feasts my soul hateth: they are a trouble unto me; I am weary to bear them.

Isa 1:15 And when ye spread forth your hands, I will hide mine eyes from you: yea, when ye make many prayers, I will not hear: your hands are full of blood.

Isa 1:16 Wash you, make you clean; put away the evil of your doings from before mine eyes; cease to do evil;

Isa 1:17 Learn to do well; seek judgment, relieve the oppressed, judge the fatherless, plead for the widow.

Isa 1:18 Come now, and let us reason together, saith the LORD: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.

Isa 1:19 If ye be willing and obedient, ye shall eat the good of the land:

Isa 1:20 But if ye refuse and rebel, ye shall be devoured with the sword: for the mouth of the LORD hath spoken it.

Mat 3:1 In those days came John the Baptist, preaching in the wilderness of Judaea,

Mat_3:2 And saying, Repent ye: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.

Mat_4:17 From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.

Mar_1:15 And saying, The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God is at hand: repent ye, and believe the gospel.

Mar_6:12 And they went out, and preached that men should repent.

Luk_13:3 I tell you, Nay: but, except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish.

Luk_13:5 I tell you, Nay: but, except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish.

Luk_16:30 And he said, Nay, father Abraham: but if one went unto them from the dead, they will repent.

Luk_17:3 Take heed to yourselves: If thy brother trespass against thee, rebuke him; and if he repent, forgive him.

Luk_17:4 And if he trespass against thee seven times in a day, and seven times in a day turn again to thee, saying, I repent; thou shalt forgive him.

Act_2:38 Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.

Act_3:19 Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord;

Apart from the OT prophets, Christ preached the gospel of repentance from sins, faith in God, and the kingdom of God as a present reality. Salvation from sin, according to Christ is based only on one’s obedience of God’s commandments which are love for God and one’s neighbours. According to Christ, salvation is only possible by works. Let’s take a look at these passages below.

The rich young man asks Christ of the cost of eternal life and Christ answers below.

Mar 10:17 And when he was gone forth into the way, there came one running, and kneeled to him, and asked him, Good Master, what shall I do that I may inherit eternal life?

Mar 10:18 And Jesus said unto him, Why callest thou me good? there is none good but one, that is, God.

Mar 10:19 Thou knowest the commandments, Do not commit adultery, Do not kill, Do not steal, Do not bear false witness, Defraud not, Honour thy father and mother.

Mar 10:20 And he answered and said unto him, Master, all these have I observed from my youth.

Mar 10:21 Then Jesus beholding him loved him, and said unto him, One thing thou lackest: go thy way, sell whatsoever thou hast, and give to the poor, and thou shalt have treasure in heaven: and come, take up the cross, and follow me.

Mar 10:22 And he was sad at that saying, and went away grieved: for he had great possessions.

Mar 10:23 And Jesus looked round about, and saith unto his disciples, How hardly shall they that have riches enter into the kingdom of God!

Mar 10:24 And the disciples were astonished at his words. But Jesus answereth again, and saith unto them, Children, how hard is it for them that trust in riches to enter into the kingdom of God!

Mar 10:25 It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God.

Mar 10:26 And they were astonished out of measure, saying among themselves, Who then can be saved?

Mar 10:27 And Jesus looking upon them saith, With men it is impossible, but not with God: for with God all things are possible.

Jesus Christ simply directed him to obey the commandments of God and when the young rich man saw the break down or the details of the requirements, he lost interest and left. There was no mention of grace, unmerited favour, or anything like that. The bogus concept of Grace was developed by Paul and believed by dishonest people who, like this rich young man, would not want to give up material wealth or earthly treasure in order to inherit the kingdom of God. When people begin to choose Paul in lieu of Christ, it’s because Christ is ruthlessly opposed to this world whereas Paul is amenable to worldliness. Sin could find a hiding place in Paul but never in Christ.

Again, a lawyer asks Christ the selfsame question. Let’s see how he answers below.

Luk 10:25 And, behold, a certain lawyer stood up, and tempted him, saying, Master, what shall I do to inherit eternal life?

Luk 10:26 He said unto him, What is written in the law? how readest thou?

Luk 10:27 And he answering said, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy strength, and with all thy mind; and thy neighbour as thyself.

Luk 10:28 AND HE SAID UNTO HIM, THOU HAST ANSWERED RIGHT: THIS DO, AND THOU SHALT LIVE. (this is unknown to Paul and his followers. Emphases, mine)

Luk 10:29 But he, willing to justify himself, said unto Jesus, And who is my neighbour?

Luk 10:30 And Jesus answering said, A certain man went down from Jerusalem to Jericho, and fell among thieves, which stripped him of his raiment, and wounded him, and departed, leaving him half dead.

Luk 10:31 And by chance there came down a certain priest that way: and when he saw him, he passed by on the other side.

Luk 10:32 And likewise a Levite, when he was at the place, came and looked on him, and passed by on the other side.

Luk 10:33 But a certain Samaritan, as he journeyed, came where he was: and when he saw him, he had compassion on him,

Luk 10:34 And went to him, and bound up his wounds, pouring in oil and wine, and set him on his own beast, and brought him to an inn, and took care of him.

Luk 10:35 And on the morrow when he departed, he took out two pence, and gave them to the host, and said unto him, Take care of him; and whatsoever thou spendest more, when I come again, I will repay thee.

Luk 10:36 Which now of these three, thinkest thou, was neighbour unto him that fell among the thieves?

Luk 10:37 And he said, He that shewed mercy on him. Then said Jesus unto him, Go, and do thou likewise.

Christ, in Luk 10:28 and 10:37 above, simply directed this lawyer to go and obey God in order to be saved just as he told the rich young man. This is the only gospel known to all the prophets in the OT and Christ. The disciples preached gospel of repentance, faith in God and the kingdom of God as a present reality until they met Paul who introduced the gospel of the grace of God which says that Christ died and rose from the dead for the forgiveness of sins and that whoever believes in that shall be saved, without any regard or mention of repentance for sinners.

In fact, Paul condemns any attempt towards righteousness as “dead works” insisting that obedience to the commandments of God could never justify anyone. Do you see the problem with Paul? Jesus Christ demands good works (just like John the Baptist John 3:7-9, and all the prophets) but only Paul condemns good works as “dead works” and he relies on scriptures that are not saying the same things he’s saying like Isa 64 and Ps 14. A careful inspection of Isaiah 64 and Ps 14 would reveal the presence of righteous people among sinners but Paul used the two scriptures to enunciate his bogus concept of “no one is righteous”.

Paul preached the gospel of the grace of God (Acts 20.24; 1 Corinthians 15.1-4) and placed little emphasis on repentance or baptism in his evangelistic ministry. He only mentioned repentance in reference to unbelievers once in his letters (Romans 2.4)

Paul’s gospel (Romans 2.16, 16.25), was different from the gospel of Jesus and the Twelve. Its focus was not upon the identity of Christ but upon the work of Christ. Paul’s gospel was that Christ died for our sins and rose from the dead (1 Corinthians 15.1-4). This gospel was not preached during Jesus’ earthly ministry or by the Twelve.

Paul referred to the gospel of the grace of God as “my gospel” (Romans 2.16, 16.25; 2 Timothy 2.8; Galatians 2.2). This designation indicated it was different from the gospel Christ or the Twelve preached. Luke’s account of the Council of Jerusalem made it clear that the apostles did not agree with or understand Paul’s gospel (Acts 15) and Paul revealed his gospel was a “secret” (μυστήριον, cf. Romans 16.25; Ephesians 6.19).

The Twelve had no understanding Jesus would die and rise from the dead (Luke 18.31-34; John 20.3-10). For them, Christ’s death was not good news. Even after Jesus’ resurrection, Christ’s death was not proclaimed as good news. The biblical record is that Peter proclaimed Christ’s death as bad news. Peter’s sermons show he regarded the death of Christ as a message of condemnation to Jews–a heinous act that demanded their repentance (Acts 2.22-42, 3.12-26).

Peter proclaimed the fact of Jesus’ resurrection as good news but its significance was that Jesus was alive and could still bring about His kingdom on earth if the Jewish nation repented. What he did not preach was the death and resurrection of Christ for personal salvation. Second Peter was an attempt to launder Paul and it’s been proven not to have been written by Peter.

For Paul, the preaching of the cross was salvation (1 Corinthians 1.18, 23, 15.1-4) and this was a glorious message (1 Timothy 1.11). But Paul’s gospel created so much consternation that the apostles in Jerusalem called a special council around 51 A.D. to consider it.

The reader should understand Paul was probably “converted” around 34-37 A.D. So, a span of time of 14-17 years had passed before the Council at Jerusalem met. That was a long time. At the Council, after a considerable argument, Peter made an astonishing (from a Jewish perspective) statement. Prior to Peter’s statement, the message of the Twelve was that Gentiles could be saved only the way Jews were saved. But after a great argument, Peter was supposed to have officially recognized (in light of Paul’s revelations and ministry) Jews now had to be saved as Gentiles (Acts 15.6-11).

This was a watershed moment. After Peter made this declaration, Paul wrote the Galatians that anyone who proclaimed a gospel different from his was accursed (Galatians 1.8-9)…placing curses on people in the fear they might want to alter the gospel was never associated with Christ. Christ simply expressed the confidence that his sheep would always recognize his voice, he didn’t do or say anything else in order to “protect” God’s word since God’s word must be automatically eternal just like God himself.

Perhaps, we just mention that Paul couldn’t be trusted or held to any definite position given his numerous occasions of double-speak in the New Testament. Just take a look at a few below.

Rom 2:13 (For not the hearers of the law are just before God, but the doers of the law shall be justified. Compare with Rom 3:20 Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in his sight: for by the law is the knowledge of sin.

Rom_2:9 Tribulation and anguish, upon every soul of man that doeth evil, of the Jew first, and also of the Gentile;

Rom_2:10 But glory, honour, and peace, to every man that worketh good, to the Jew first, and also to the Gentile. Compare with Eph 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Eph 2:9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.

Gal_3:28 There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus. Compare with 1Co 11:3 But I would have you know, that the head of every man is Christ; and the head of the woman is the man, and the head of Christ is God. 1Co 11:4 Every man praying or prophesying, having his head covered, dishonoureth his head. 1Co 11:5 But every woman that prayeth or prophesieth with her head uncovered dishonoureth her head: for that is even all one as if she were shaven.

1Co 11:6 For if the woman be not covered, let her also be shorn: but if it be a shame for a woman to be shorn or shaven, let her be covered. 1Co 11:7 For a man indeed ought not to cover his head, forasmuch as he is the image and glory of God: but the woman is the glory of the man. 1Co 11:8 For the man is not of the woman; but the woman of the man. 1Co 11:9 Neither was the man created for the woman; but the woman for the man. 1Co 11:10 For this cause ought the woman to have power on her head because of the angels. And 1Ti 2:9 In like manner also, that women adorn themselves in modest apparel, with shamefacedness and sobriety; not with broided hair, or gold, or pearls, or costly array; 1Ti 2:10 But (which becometh women professing godliness) with good works. 1Ti 2:11 Let the woman learn in silence with all subjection. 1Ti 2:12 But I suffer not a woman to teach, nor to usurp authority over the man, but to be in silence. 1Ti 2:13 For Adam was first formed, then Eve.

1Ti 2:14 And Adam was not deceived, but the woman being deceived was in the transgression.

In conclusion, it’s critical to note the following:

Christ tells us that what defiles us (makes us evil) are solely evil thoughts which originate from within us in Mark7:15-23 and elsewhere in his sermons but Paul countered it with a false doctrine which says that the flesh of man is absolutely evil so that a human being could never please God as long as he lives on earth and that flesh and blood could never inherit God’s kingdom in 1Cor 15:20 and all over his letters. Apart from Christ’s doctrine of what makes us ungodly, we also know that many people had ascended to heaven in the flesh including Christ who resurrected with nail scars in his flesh (hands and feet), ate physical food with his disciples after resurrection and ascended to heaven with his flesh. Evil is not limited to human beings with flesh because there are evil spirits who don’t wear human flesh and are still evil regardless but Paul isn’t aware of all that. Christ taught us how to be perfect as children of God in the Beatitudes in which he listed the character traits we must possess in order to be perfect as God is but Paul, in complete ignorance or disobedience to Christ, created another phoney doctrine of perfection in Eph 4:11 where he created a classification of believers according to “gifts” as though there’s one thing a believer could do that another couldn’t do. According to Paul, as quoted below, it’s intended for perfection of believers except that it’s completely alien to Christ.

Eph. 4:11 And he gave some, apostles; and some, prophets; and some, evangelists; and some, pastors and teachers; Eph 4:12 For the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ. Christ teaches that all of us his followers are equals or classmates, that he alone is the “Oga”, Master, leader, GO, GS, etc. Matt 23:8,10 but Paul, ignorant of Christ’s doctrines, went ahead and created a hierarchy of leaders in Eph 4:11, thus stratifying believers according to relevance or means, just like the society. Christ teaches us the works (not grace) that make for our salvation in the Beatitudes (Matt 5,5&7, Lk 6:20-49) and most elaborately in Matt 25:31-46 but Paul preached that salvation is by grace (unmerited gift) in Ep 2:8-9, a concept that Christ never mentioned or even implied. Paul offered sacrifices according to Jewish custom in Acts 21:22-26 showing total ignorance of the fact that God doesn’t have anything to do with sacrificial system as seen severally in the Bible. Please, see Matt 9:13, Hosea 6:6 and Ps 40:6-8 Christ teaches that his kingdom or God’s kingdom isn’t of this world – John 18:36, Mark 4:26-29 but Paul preached that God is, in fact, the one who appoints every authority on earth and that we should ensure to obey them – Rom 13. The question to Paul would be, “What if these authorities set up, ostensibly by God, demands that we disobey God by committing abortions as in America and elsewhere, getting involved in wars, not praying or preaching the gospel etc., should we still obey them? Does Paul include Nigerian authorities as the ones also set up by God? PDP and APC? SARS police in Nigeria? Nigeria’s Police, NNPC, NEPA, INEC, ARMY, NPA, NDDC, FIRS, etc.? So, when evil politicians rig elections or kill people, it’s God that’s doing all that or they are doing the will of God? Did Paul ever read John 8:44 where Christ says categorically and tautologically that some people on earth aren’t God’s children and that such people live by doing Satan’s will instead of God’s? John 8:44

Joh 8:44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.

How could Rom. 13 still be valid in view of John 8:44?

Cursing or destroying people isn’t the way of Christ (Lk 9:55-56) but Paul cursed people severally because they offended him and even recommended that a man be sent to the devil to kill.

2Ti_4:14 Alexander the coppersmith did me much evil: the Lord reward him according to his works. (he didn’t forgive him)

1Ti_1:20 Of whom is Hymenaeus and Alexander; whom I have delivered unto Satan, that they may learn not to blaspheme. (Christ never did a thing like this!!)

Gal_1:8 But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed.

Gal_1:9 As we said before, so say I now again, If any man preach any other gospel unto you than that ye have received, let him be accursed.

How did Paul get the audacity to curse angels? He also said we’d judge angels!! How? We’re going to end up like angels in heaven, how could Paul curse or judge angels that are clearly beyond him in terms of godliness even as a child of God? Where did he get all these phoney teachings from?

8. Second Peter was never written by Peter, it was an attempt to launder Paul but you shouldn’t take my word for it. You might have to check it up or do a comparison yourself of first and second Peter.

9. Paul asserts that God’s laws are evil and designed by God just to condemn everyone (Gal 3:10, 2Cor 3:7-9) but David in Ps 19:7-11 and Christ in all his sermons severally declared the magnificence of God’s laws.

May the Lord bless our hearts and give us the requisite courage and good understanding to choose Christ over Paul and everyone else. Amen.

+234(0)708-187-1082 [email protected]

Vanguard News Nigeria