JargoKush is an afropop artist with a difference, ever since he got introduced on the scene, his passion and drive for his art has ever since been evident and easily noticed in his tracks. Having worked with the likes of Payseen, Swain and MizDee Lu on his thirteen-track EP, SWAMYB? released in 2020, Jargo is poised and rightly positioned to ascend from his supposed underdog status.

The Kush Empire Entertainment frontline artist has consciously come out with yet another piece of work entitled “House Parte.” House Parte is a club-ready number. The Crazybeatz—produced cut is a spot-on follow up to the singer’s earlier released tunes. Jargo trills differently as he showcases himself as an artiste with several sides. Jargo is recognized with his prior released afropop preferences therefore showing his strengths but the singer comes through with a different side of the story now as he comfortably drops this new piece.

At the early moments of July, singer, Jargoakush announced the release of his forthcoming EP project, entitled Therapy. In recent months, Jargo has made a clear and declarative statement with his released tracks, nothing short of his readiness to do exploits with his music. He has mastered the complexities behind afropop and has decided to dive into another world and he carried it out excellently well.

JargoKush continually proves himself as a force ready to achieve all of his desires.

Watch his Peter Parker Micheals–directed visuals for “House Parte” now streaming on YouTube.