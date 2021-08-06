Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain says record-breaking signing Jack Grealish is a “perfect match” with the Premier League champions.

Grealish, 25, completed a move to Pep Guardiola’s men for a reported £100million fee on Thursday, making him the most expensive signing in Premier League history.

Guardiola’s newest recruit adds further creativity to City’s already handsome depth of attacking talent at the Etihad Stadium and Begiristain could not be happier with the acquisition of Aston Villa’s former captain.

ALSO READ: Breaking: Messi will not remain at Barcelona

Begiristain, speaking to the club’s official website upon the announcement of Grealish’s signing, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to welcome Jack Grealish to Manchester City. He is an incredible talent.

“Jack’s development over the past few seasons both for club and country has been plain for everybody to see. His natural talent together with his commitment to improve as a player, has seen him become one of the most exciting attacking players in world football today.

“I am certain that the fans are going to love seeing him in our team. Pep loves the way he plays, and we all feel he is an ideal fit for Manchester City. Our style and his style are a perfect match. I’m excited to watch him over the coming years.”

Having been Villa’s standout performer during their 2019-20 Premier League survival campaign, Grealish stepped up another notch the following season.

Vanguard News Nigeria