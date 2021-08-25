.

By Elizabeth Osayande

Following the release of the results of the 2021 examination into Unity schools and the insinuation that the results favoured some sections of the country, the Federal Ministry of Education has said it is wrong and unfair to think so.

In a chat with Vanguard Newspaper, the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ben Goong, stated that some Nigerians were toeing the line of ethnicity.

Reacting to the allegations that some parts of the country were favoured more and placed in choice Unity Schools across the country, Goong retorted:” What do you mean that the results favour some sections of the country?

“I am tired of this idiotic mentality. People write the examination, the result is delayed, they say it favours some section of the country? what is this mentality?

“The other day, admission came out in our academic examination the Federal Government conducted in Suleja, and some people raised alarm.

“What kind of mentality is this that the performance of students is subjected to the ethnic mentality of Nigerians. I am tired.” He said

