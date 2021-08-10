By Gabriel Olawale

The Ikoro Students’ League, the umbrella body of Ikoro-Ekiti students in the Tertiary Institutions home and abroad has felicitated with the communities under the newly created Irede Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Ekiti State with its headquarters at Ikoro-Ekiti.

The body in a joint statement by the the League President, Olasunkanmi Falade, General Secretary, Tosin Olasehinde and the Public Relation Officer, Busuyi Adeosun congratulated all the communities under the new LCDA, Ikoro, Ipoti, Ejiyan Odo-Owa Ilukuno and Owa communities for a dream come true in bringing governance closer to them. According to the statement; “the new LCDA is a dream come true, Ikoro students home and abroad congratulate every community in the LCDA. This is a great opportunity to change the narrative. We must come together in unity to ensure that this LCDA becomes the pride of all in socioeconomic development and growth.”

Applauding Governor Kayode Fayemi for his giant strides in good governance and ensuring the benefits of democracy are felt by all and sundry, the statement read; “the governor has laid an unprecedented legacy in public governance.”

In the same vein, the students’ body also congratulated the traditional ruler of Ikoro-Ekiti, Oba (Dr.) Adebanji Adeleye, the Olukoro of Ikoro-Ekiti and the entire people of the town for this great development that have come their way. While appreciating the efforts of all the stakeholders who have made this a reality, the students also encouraged everyone to see the new development as an opportunity to open a new lease of life for everyone in the area.

“We must also congratulate our Kabiyesi, Olukoro of Ikoro-Ekiti, you reigns have brought good tidings to the town, we join you in this moment of happiness and joy. We also appreciate all the stakeholders who have done one thing or the other to get this done, we thank you all.” Falade said.

Last week, the Ekiti State government created 19 new Local Council Development Areas (LCDA s). Irede LCDA with the headquarters at Ikoro-Ekiti was one of them. This was an addition to the existing 16 Local Government Areas in the state.