IPOB's Sit-at-home records total compliance in Onitsha, Nnewi

The Sit-at-home protest called by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to protest the alleged plans by the Federal Government to hold its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for a long time, by allegedly refusing to bring him to Court for continued trial, recorded total compliance in Onitsha the commercial city and Nnewi the Industrial city of Anambra State.

Even Sunday’s viral statement allegedly released by Mazi Kanu’s brother, that the Sit-at home has been suspended, which IPOB, through its Directorate of States, DOS, led by Mazi Chika Edoziem and its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, vehemently dismissed, could not discourage the people in the two cities from staying at home as directed by the pro-Biafra group.

Business activities, schools markets, and street shops in Onitsha and Nnewi were under lock and key, while the ever-busy roads were deserted by residents.

The ever-busy and gridlock-prone, Niger Bridge was a ghost of itself from both Onitsha and Asaba, the Delta State capital ends were completely deserted, just as the two pedestrian cross of both sides of the bridge were completely deserted.

The ever-busy Onitsha Enugu expressway from Niger Bridge Head area of Onitsha to Upper Iweke through Army barracked to Ziks roundabout to Nkpor and old Ogbunike toll gate were completely deserted by residents as no private, commercial buses and tricycle were sighted along the areas.

All the markets in Onitsha including the popular and highly populated Onitsha Main Market, Ochanja Central Market, Bridge Head Medicine Market, popularly known as Ogbo Ogwu, and the Bridge Head Market housing over 28 autonomous markets were all shut for business, popular Onitsha food markets Ose Okwodu, Coca Cola market located along Onitsha Enugu expressway and Relief Market Okpoko were all shut from business activities.

The popular provision market, the Relief Market, located opposite Upper Iweka Fly Over, Electronics International Market, along Enugu Onitsha expressway opposite Premier Breweries, the New Auto Spare Parts, and New Tyre Market all located in Nkpor, and the Building Materials International Market Ogidi and Concessionaires and Bakery Market located opposite it were also closed for business and the traffic holdup always witnessed there disappeared.

Other markets and Small Scale Industries, like Osakwe Industrial Cluster, where plastic and waterproof materials are produced and the Old Spare Motor Spare Parts Markets, popularly known as Ngbuka Obosi Market, were all shut down all in compliance to the Sit-at-home directed by IPOB.

All banks located within Onitsha, its environs and suburbs, and the ones located near all the popular and small markets in the commercial city, including those located in Awada, Obosi, Nkpor, New Market, and Old Market roads in Onitsha, were all closed for business contrary to their earlier plan to open for business following the Anambra State government’s directive that workers in the state must report to work.

